5 things to do in DeKalb County: Sycamore Steam Show, Cortland Summerfest, 50 Men Who Can Cook and more

1. 66th Annual Sycamore Steam Show and Threshing Bee: Runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at Taylor Marshall Farm, 27707 Lukens Road, Sycamore.

Daily schedule: Show opens at 7 a.m., buildings open at 8:30 a.m., noon whistle, 1:30 p.m. parade. The event is put on by the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club. Food vendors will be on hand. Admission is $10 per person, children younger than 12 are free, and seniors can pay $5 for entry Thursday. Cash is accepted. Show admission also is included in club membership.

For information, visit sycamoresteamshow.com.

2. “Nickel and Dimed”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, presented by Stage Coach Players, 126 S. Fifth St., DeKalb. Performances also run Friday through Sunday until Aug. 20, with curtain at 2 p.m. Sundays. Can a middle-aged, middle-class woman survive when she suddenly has to make beds all day in a hotel and live on $7 an hour? The show is adapted from the book by Barbara Ehrenreich.

For information or to buy tickets, visit stagecoachplayers.com.

3. Cortland Summerfest: Gates open at 5 p.m., event runs through 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Cortland Community Park, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland.

Admission is $5 for adults 21 and older, those 20 and younger are free. Food vendors will be on hand daily, with live music both days. A fireworks show will go off at dusk Friday presented by Cortland Community LLC. Home by 12 plays at 5:30 p.m. Friday, followed by Prairie Station at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, gates open at noon with Family Fun Time from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring games by Cortland Lions Club, Cortland Community Library and the Town of Cortland. Performances by Dimensions Dance Academy, DHS Chamber Orchestra and Sycamore Performing Arts A Saturday Bags Tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. Live music starts at 1:30 p.m. by Mr. Myers Band, followed by Gretta Sweets at 5 p.m. and The Party Doctors at 8:30 p.m.

For information, visit facebook.com/events.

4. 50 Men Who Cook, a benefit for CASA DeKalb County: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Northern Illinois University’s Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, 231 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb. Features more than 50 men from the community who bring their favorite dish for guests to taste and vote for their top choice in each category. Also has cash bar, entertainment and raffle prizes, benefiting Court Appointed Special Advocates, helping abused and neglected children. Tickets are required.

For information, call 815-895-2052, email 50menwhocook@casadekalb.org, or visit casadekalb.org, casadekalb.org/50menwhocook.

5. 9th annual DeKalb County Barn Tour: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Pierce Township south of Maple Park. Hosted by the J.F. Glidden Homestead and Historical Center and the DeKalb Area Agricultural Heritage Association. Admission is open to all, and costs $40 per carload. Proceeds benefit DAAHA and the Glidden Homestead. To buy tickets, visit dekalbcountybarntour.com or Whiskey Acres, 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. Attendees can move at their own pace using a provided guidebook to view seven local barns around the area, featuring children’s activities, local vendors and ironworks created by Glidden Homestead volunteer blacksmiths.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.