5 things to do in DeKalb County: Michael Jackson tribute, Junk in Your Trunk sale, Barnyard Bash and more

1. Who’s Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Next up will be Resurrection in a Journey tribute concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” featuring a live shadow cast, at 10 p.m. Aug. 25 during Corn Fest weekend.

For information or to buy tickets, visit: egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Junk in Your Trunk Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Soccer Complex, 1515 Airport Road, Sycamore. The event is hosted by the Sycamore Park District, which touts the sale as a way for folks to come out and find new treasures without having to drive around town. Participating vendors will sell items right out of the back of their car or set up a stand in the space provided. Rain delay new date is Sunday.

For information, visit sycparks.org/mc-events/junk-in-your-trunk-sale/?mc_id=79

3. Barnyard Bash to celebrate 15 years of horse rescue: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Illinois Equine Humane Center, 47W635 Beith Road, Maple Park. Features live music, family fun, horses, silent auction and food vendors. Admission charged.

For information: 815-761-4937, info@ilehc.org, www.ilehc.org.

4. Hogs for Dogs: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, starts at The Barn on Baseline, 16173 Baseline Road, Genoa. It’s a 125-mile scenic motorcycle run to benefit The Barn on Baseline Animal Shelter/Adoption Center. Choppers for Mutts, named Hogs for Dogs by organizers. Proceeds will benefit the care, feeding and adoption of local animals. An after-party is set at the Genoa VFW, 311 S. Washington St., and will include food, raffles and a live band. Registration is $25 per bike and $40 with a passenger. Admission to only the after-party is a donation of $15, with people invited to be there before 4 p.m.

For information: 815-784-5924, TheBarnOnBaseline@gmail.com, facebook.com.

5. Sycamore School District 427 Back2School Bash: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Somonauk and Elm Streets in downtown Sycamore. Vehicles from Sycamore city’s fire, police and public works departments will be on display and available for children to engage with, with other family-friendly activities and giveaways also scheduled. According to a district webpage, more than 40 community vendors will be at the evening’s free event, including four food vendors: Big D’s Hotdogs, Little O’s Frozen Treats, Nina’s Tacos and The Lovely Lemon.

For information, visit syc427.org/back2schoolbash.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.