Texas man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting DeKalb woman at gunpoint

DeKALB – A Texas man has been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a DeKalb woman at gunpoint on Sunday, according to court records.
Tyrus J. Bartholomew, 32, of Arlington, Texas, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, all Class X felonies. If convicted, Bartholomew could face six to 60 years in prison.
DeKalb police responded to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital on Monday for a reported criminal sexual assault, according to a Wednesday news release from the DeKalb Police Department.
During an investigation, detectives discovered the alleged victim, a DeKalb woman, had communicated with Bartholomew through online dating website Tagged, police said. Bartholomew had arranged to meet the woman at 2 a.m. July 30 and agreed to pick her up from her home in DeKalb, according to the DeKalb Police Department.
When the pair met up and the woman entered Bartholomew’s vehicle, Bartholomew allegedly brandished a gun, drove the woman to another location in DeKalb and sexually assaulted her.
Bartholomew also allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she contacted police. He then released her, according to the police department.
The woman went to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb to report the assault, and police were notified shortly after.
DeKalb police detectives identified Bartholomew’s vehicle’s license plate information, according to the news release. Investigators used the DeKalb Police Department’s license plate reader system, which showed Bartholomew’s vehicle traveling into the Rockford area.
DeKalb police found Bartholomew and his vehicle in Rockford, and arrested him without incident, according to the police department.
Authorities from the DeKalb County and Winnebago County sheriff’s offices, the Rockford Police Department and Arlington, Texas, Police Department assisted in the investigation.
Additional criminal charges could be pending, DeKalb police said.
Bartholomew appeared for a bond hearing in front of a DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick Wednesday, according to court records. Buick appointed the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office to represent Bartholomew.
The DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a motion to deny Bartholomew bond Wednesday, records show.
Bartholomew remains held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail pending another hearing set for 10:45 a.m. Thursday, records show.