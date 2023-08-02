DeKalb student Chance Callin honored as first student rep. for District 428 school board

DeKALB – DeKalb School District 428 this week bid farewell to its first ever student body school board representative Chance Callin.

During its meeting, the school board bestowed DeKalb High School student Callin with a certificate recognizing them for their service to the district.

Board Secretary Ariel Owens said she is glad to have gotten to know Callin in the capacity that she did.

“They set a really wonderful tone for future board members, so I just want you to know personally it was a pleasure working with you,” Owens said to Callin. “I love your passion, your commitment.”

Owens credits Callin with hosting the district’s first Youth Speak Out in the summer of 2022, which prompted changes and additions to school lunches, and recruiting a mini board of passionate students.

Callin served as the district’s first student board representative from 2021 to 2023.