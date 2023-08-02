August 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterFriday Night DriveeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

DeKalb student Chance Callin honored as first student rep. for District 428 school board

Callin celebrated by DeKalb School District 428 board for service from 2021 to 2023 as board’s first student representative.

By Megann Horstead

Shaw Local file photo – Chance Callin, student board member for DeKalb District 428, gives opening remarks at an event put on July 27, 2022 by a group of DeKalb District 428 parents. The event was called, "Youth Speak Out: Your Voice Matters." (Megann Horstead)

DeKALBDeKalb School District 428 this week bid farewell to its first ever student body school board representative Chance Callin.

During its meeting, the school board bestowed DeKalb High School student Callin with a certificate recognizing them for their service to the district.

Board Secretary Ariel Owens said she is glad to have gotten to know Callin in the capacity that she did.

“They set a really wonderful tone for future board members, so I just want you to know personally it was a pleasure working with you,” Owens said to Callin. “I love your passion, your commitment.”

Owens credits Callin with hosting the district’s first Youth Speak Out in the summer of 2022, which prompted changes and additions to school lunches, and recruiting a mini board of passionate students.

Callin served as the district’s first student board representative from 2021 to 2023.