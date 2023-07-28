Barb City Manor’s longtime administrator Maureen Gerrity to retire after 40 years

DeKALB – Retiring Barb City Manor Administrator Maureen Gerrity was given a key to the city by DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes in recognition of her 40 years of service to the community.

Gerrity was bestowed with the honor this week during a DeKalb City Council meeting. The city also presented Gerrity with an honorary street sign named after her called Gerrity Way.

“This is a lovely surprise to be honored at a City Council meeting,” Gerrity said.

Gerrity first began working as an assistant administrator in 1995 for Barb City Manor before becoming the independent retirement community’s administrator in 2014, according to its website.

Gerrity said she’s glad she continued to work for Barb City Manor as long as she had.

“Barb City Manor has been a perfect fit for me,” Gerrity said. “I can’t imagine working anywhere else.”

She gave kudos to the city for its support of Barb City Manor.

“I’m grateful to the leadership of the city of DeKalb, the mayors, the City Council members, city staff for supporting our mission to serve lower-income seniors for nearly 45 years,” Gerrity said. “You have been instrumental in helping us maintain the historic public hospital building and ensuring it meets current life safety codes while remaining affordability for DeKalb’s elderly population.”

The key to the city gifted to Gerrity only makes for the fourth to be presented in DeKalb history.