5 things to do in DeKalb County: Fizz Ehrler Memorial car show, Battle of the Bands and more

1. Fizz Ehrler Memorial Turning Back Time Car Show: The 23rd annual show kicks off at 7 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. Sunday in downtown Sycamore.

Gates open for participating cars at 7 a.m., and for motorcycles at 9 a.m. Free admission for spectators. The car show features street rods, street machines, muscle cars, race cars, custom trucks, antiques and classics. Food will be provided by local restaurants.

Sycamore business The Dirty Bird 815 will host its first Cruise Night & Rock the Block Party Saturday night ahead of the car show’s opening. The party will feature live music, a car competition, cold drinks and food. Solar and Dark Sun will perform followed by headliner Monröe. $5 cover fee for event, no fee to enter restaurant. For more information on the block party, visit www.facebook.com/events.

For more information, visit www.turningbacktimecarshow.org.

2. Battle of the Bands: Set for 7 p.m. Friday at Fargo Skatepark, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Fargo Skatepark and Pushing Together Not-for-Profit are inviting people of all ages to attend Battle of the Bands. Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. Ten bands will perform in a friendly competition that also will celebrate skate culture, organizers said.

The 10 participating bands in the show include Witch Hammer, Soaking Up Sandcastles, Invent Horizon, Spectra, The Nova Certainty Project, Ric Harris and the Heat Merchants, The Stach Brothers, Of Brooks and Blues, Electric Hearts and The Scared Crows.

Admission is $15 at the door, organizers said. But there’s a $5 discount for anyone who donates an unopened personal hygiene product to benefit the “Keepin’ It Fresh” drive for local youth.

3. Partnering for Pollinators: Set for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Mayfield Monarch Waystation at Mayfield Congregational Church, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore.

Offered by University of Illinois Extension. “Creating a Pollinator Paradise” will be presented by Diana Swanson, rain or shine. Next up will be “Garden Photography” from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 12, presented by filmmaker Randy Caspersen. It’s designed to make photos and videos of plants and pollinators better than ever. Bring cellphones or cameras for hands-on picture-taking garden activity. Programs are free, but advance registration is required and enrollment is limited. One may register to attend any or all of the programs in the series. For information, call DeKalb County University of Illinois Extension Office at 815-758-8194 or email Connie Handel at cahandel@illinois.edu, registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/partnering-for-pollinators-2023-1.

4. Mid Summer Showdown: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich. The family-friendly event features a cruise night, truck and tractor pull, petting zoo and a performance by the Blooze Brothers. The Showdown benefits the Somonauk Education Foundation.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events.

5. Music at the Mansion: Serendipity, Set for 6:30 p.m. Aug 2 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. Bring blankets and chairs. Free music is set against the backdrop of the Ellwood Mansion on select Wednesday evenings this summer. The Aug. 2 pre-show features Aurora Music Company at 6:30 p.m. and the headline show by Serendipity from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Next up on Aug. 16 will be a pre-show by Ethan Larson at 6:30 p.m. and the headline show by Renegade Wildflower from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A select menu of beer, wine, beverages and food/snacks will be available for purchase. For information, go to dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/music-at-the-mansion--jazz-in-progress-2023.

• Would you like your event in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.