Electric paratransit vehicles coming to DeKalb with IDOT grant

DeKALB – Two new electric paratransit vehicles are coming to DeKalb DeKalb, after the city was awarded a portion of a $24.9M Illinois Departmentof Transportation grant.

It is all part of an initiative aimed at expanding and improving services, providing additional transportation options, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing qualify of life throughout the state, according to a news release.

The city’s award is about $200,000, split between two grants made possible by the Federal Transportation Administration for new battery-electric paratransit vehicles and replacements.

DeKalb Transit Manager Mike Neuenkirchen said that getting additional vehicles would be helpful.

“Overall, over the last few years it’s been very difficult to order transit vehicles,” Neuenkirchen said. “If you look at the general auto market the way it’s been the last two years, there were some major challenges with getting vehicles produced for a number of reasons – lack of microchips was huge part of it, but just plants were not having enough workers to manufacture vehicles and all that. A lot of those supply chain issues that were being dealt with are beginning to ease and it’s allowing us to start [orders for] speciality vehicles, get them produced again. So, that’s good.”

It remains unclear when the city will receive the two paratransit vehicles.

“It’s one of those things that IDOT is handling the ordering,” Neuenkirchen said. “There is a lead time. I’m not expecting to see those vehicles become available for probably at minimally 18 to 24 months timeframe. It could be faster, but I mean you got to order them and they got to be built and delivered and that kind of thing. That takes time.”

Neuenkirchen said the city has a goal to convert its transit fleet to a more clean energy. He said he would like the city to ease into considering electric or hybrid-electric powered transit vehicles.

The city’s transit buses are owned by bus operator Transdev, which has a contract with the city and also Northern Illinois University’s Huskie bus line.

“One of the big challenges … right now Transdev actually owns the fleet,” he said. “That is, all the large fixed-route buses that are driven around are owned by Transdev. So, the city doesn’t actually own any of those vehicles. That’s a very uncommon scenario. Typically, the unit of government owns it and if they hire a contractor to operate the vehicles, then they provide those vehicles to contractor and do an operating lease with those. One of the things we’re trying to do is acquire that fleet, so we actually can have a fleet to begin with. But then our strategy as we look at grant procurements long-term is to really look at purchasing again electric, hybrid-electric.”

Neuenkirchen gave kudos to IDOT for taking the lead on the initiative.

“IDOT felt that this type of project would be more likely to be funded through a federal award if there was multiple agencies that were going in together and that’s ultimately why it was awarded,” he said. “It was great to be part of that.”

In a statement, Gov. JB Pritzker praised the initiative and what it aims to achieve.

“Here in Illinois, we are taking bold action to reach our ambitious clean energy goals and tackle the climate crisis head on—from passing landmark climate legislation and strengthening our electric vehicle ecosystem to expanding workforce development opportunities and investing in historically underserved communities,” Pritzker said in a news release. “This $24.9 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration advances that critical work—all while making sure Illinoisans up and down the state have access to the clean transit services they need and deserve.”