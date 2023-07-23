Maywood man who fled DeKalb County Courthouse in middle of hearing set for arraignment

Tyvez E. Bass, 24, of Maywood, is charged with unlawful restraint after the fleeing, according to DeKalb County court records. Bass is accused of fleeing from the DeKalb County Courthouse in the middle of a court hearing July 12, 2023 until police found him hiding in a nearby Sycamore garage with a child. (Inset photo provided by Sycamore Police Department) (Shaw Local News Network)