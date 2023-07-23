Maywood man who fled DeKalb County Courthouse in middle of hearing set for arraignment

SYCAMORE – A Maywood man accused of fleeing from the DeKalb County Courthouse in the middle of a court hearing until police found him hiding in a nearby Sycamore garage with a child is scheduled for arraignment in August.
Tyvez E. Bass, 24, of the 1800 block of South Second Street in Maywood, is charged with unlawful restraint after the fleeing, according to DeKalb County court records.
He has remained at DeKalb County Jail on a $50,000 bond set by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery on July 13. Bass would need to post 10% of that, or $5,000, to be released from jail.
If convicted, Bass could face up to three years in prison.
Montgomery appointed defense attorney Emma Franklin of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office to represent Bass as he awaits an arraignment hearing set for 9:30 a.m. Aug. 9, according to court records.
Franklin filed a speedy trial demand on Bass’s behalf July 14, records show.
Bass was at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore on July 12 to attend a separate hearing when a judge told him he had an outstanding warrant for unlawful use of a credit card, according to court records.
The March 13 credit card charges stemmed from a Dec. 3, 2022 incident, according to court records. Bass had pleaded not guilty May 31 to the felony forgery charges.
Sycamore police received a report that Bass fled from the courtroom at 11:37 a.m. July 12, court records show.
Bass allegedly fled on foot from the courtroom and out of the courthouse into a neighboring residential area. According to court records, Bass ran into a detached garage of a home in the 200 block of West Exchange Street.
Inside the garage, Bass encountered a 13-year-old child. He allegedly told the child to be quiet, that the police were searching for him, and instructed the child not to open the garage door, court records show.
Bass also is accused of keeping the child inside the garage while he hid from police.
During the police search, witnesses told Sycamore police that they saw a man running through their backyards, according to the Sycamore Police Department.
Bass was hiding behind a folded table in the garage when Sycamore police found him, according to court records.
The child was not injured and was taken to safety by police after Bass was found, Sycamore police said.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois Conservation Police also assisted in the search.