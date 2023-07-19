Kingston man allegedly fired gun in neighbor’s yard over loud music dispute

KINGSTON – A Kingston man allegedly told police he was mad his neighbor was playing loud music Saturday night, prompting him to go onto the neighbors’ lawn and fire a gun in the air, according to court records.
Harold L. Hartley, 77, of the 34000 block of Myelle Road in Kingston, has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, misdemeanor reckless conduct and disorderly conduct. If convicted of the Class 4 felony, reckless discharge of a firearm, Hartley could face up to three years in prison.
Hartley was charged after deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 10:10 p.m. Saturday. The call came from a woman who alleged a man – later identified as Hartley – came onto her property uninvited and fired a gun into the air, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman told police the man came onto her property, began to argue with her over music being played, and then fired a gun before leaving northbound on Myelle Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
When deputies arrived, they found one spent bullet shell casing on the woman’s property. Shortly after, sheriff’s deputies found a truck matching Hartley’s vehicle’s description in the driveway of his home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Police made contact with Hartley, who allegedly told deputies that he had gone to the woman’s home and fired a gun into the air because he “was mad about the music being played late at night,” the release states.
During a search of Hartley’s home, deputies found the gun allegedly used in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office. Multiple additional guns also were allegedly removed from Hartley’s home.
Hartley was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Saturday. During a bond hearing Monday, DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick issued a personal recognizance bond for Hartley. He was released without needing to post money on Tuesday, according to DeKalb County court records.
Buick appointed the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office to represent Hartley. When reached, representatives from the office declined comment.
Hartley is scheduled to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 9 a.m. Aug. 28.