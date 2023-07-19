Kingston man allegedly fired gun in neighbor’s yard over loud music dispute

Harold L. Hartley, 77, of the 34000 block of Myelle Road in Kingston, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, and misdemeanor reckless conduct and disorderly conduct.He is accused of firing a gun in the air in his neighbor’s lawn in retaliation for alleged loud music coming from next door, according to DeKalb County court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)