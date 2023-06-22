5 things to do in DeKalb County: DeKalb Pride Fest, Hinckley Good Time for All Festival and more

1. DeKalb Pride Fest & March: Set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb and the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Free to attend and all ages are welcome. A free resource and fun fair will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the downtown march kicks off at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., a free showing will be held of the 2017 comedy drama movie “Freak Show” at the Egyptian Theatre.

The resource fair will include area organizations and nonprofits that support LGBTQ individuals and allies, along with food vendors.

For more information, visit: www.egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Partnering for Pollinators: Set for 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at Mayfield Monarch Waystation at the Mayfield Congregational Church, 28405 Church Road, Sycamore.

The topic will be “Native Plants, Creatures, and Us,” presented by Peggy Doty, environmental educator, University of Illinois Extension. Offered rain or shine. Programs are free to attend, but pre-registration is required and enrollment is limited. One may register to attend any or all of the programs in the series. Information: DeKalb County University of Illinois Extension Office at 815-758-8194 or Connie Handel at cahandel@illinois.edu, registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/partnering-for-pollinators-2023-1.

3. Hinckley Good Time for All Festival, with fireworks at dark: Set for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Hinckley-Big Rock High School, 700 E. Lincoln Ave., Hinckley.

At noon, registration opens for the Midwest Sportsplex Bags Tournament. There will be craft vendors and food trucks starting at 2 p.m. and Hinckley Lions Club bingo. Kids activities begin at 3 p.m., music bingo at 4 p.m., music from Strawdawg at 5:30 p.m., followed at 8:30 p.m. by live patriotic music from JB’s Brass Band through the fireworks.

For more information, emailhinckleyfireworks@gmail.com, or visit Facebook at tinyurl.com/4fknjuku.

4. Music at the Mansion: Classical Blast: Set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Participants are asked to bring blankets and chairs. Free music is set against the backdrop of the Ellwood Mansion on select Wednesday evenings this summer. Pre-show starts at at 6:30 p.m. and the headline show runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A select menu of beer, wine, beverages and food/snacks will be available for purchase. Classical Blast is dedicated to bringing the classical arts to mainstream rock and pop music with “From Bach to Rock.”

For more information, visit: dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/music-at-the-mansion--classical-blast-2023.

5. 52nd Annual Sandwich Early Day Engine Club Show: Set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 23 through Saturday, June 24 at the Sandwich Fair Grounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

Hosted by the Sandwich Engine Club, the family-friendly event features Haish Built Engines, IHC Tractors, an early 1900s corn shelling demonstration, antique engines, trucks, a flea market, sall mile and kid’s pedal pull.

For more information, visit www.sandwichengineclub.com/events-2/

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.