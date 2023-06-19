DeKalb police investigating gunfire on north side, direct public to avoid area

DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating reports of gunfire on the north side, according to a citywide emergency alert Sunday.

According to the alert sent about 10 p.m. Sunday, DeKalb police also ask that community members avoid the 800 block of Ridge Drive while the investigation continues.

Authorities’ response was following reports of shots fired, according to the alert.

The alert also asks that anyone with information contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.