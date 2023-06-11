4th Ward Sycamore residents invited to ward meeting June 24

SYCAMORE – Sycamore 4th Ward alderpersons Virginia Sherrod and Ben Bumpus are holding an open house meeting later this month and encouraging residents to attend to make their voices heard.

The event – scheduled for noon June 24 at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St. – is an opportunity for Sherrod and Bumpus’ constituents to voice their opinions, concerns and suggestions for the community, according to a new release provided by Sherrod.

Rookie Sycamore City Council member Bumpus, along with Sherrod, who was first elected in 2017, are expected to discuss topics they believe are important and how they affect the Sycamore community.

Since Bumpus was sworn in as a Sycamore alderperson May 1, he has voted in favor of the city’s second budget of 2023 and voiced his concerns regarding the condition of Sycamore Fire Station No. 1, as well as the cost to renovate or build a new station.

Bumpus and Sherrod also will answer questions presented to them by the public during the meeting, which is open to all.