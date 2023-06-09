DeKalb residents talk community development, parental fines at Ward 7 meeting

DeKALB – Jo Pleger-Schulz said she felt motivated to come out for newly elected 7th Ward Alderman John Walker’s first ward meeting.

The DeKalb resident, who lives in the 3rd Ward, said she believes more needs to be done to help keep residents engaged in what’s happening in local government.

Walker hosted his meeting Wednesday, giving residents the opportunity to express their views and concerns. He was elected to his first term in April.

The meeting, held at the DeKalb Police Department’s second floor training room, is the first of its type to be put on by a sitting council person in 2023.

Typically, each alderperson is responsible for hosting a ward meeting once a year.

Among the topics highlighted were the development of the Annie Glidden North neighborhood and the city’s proposed parental fine ordinance. A second and final vote is expected during Monday’s DeKalb City Council meeting, set for 6 p.m. at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St. downtown.

Pleger-Schulz said she felt Walker’s meeting went well.

“I think it was a good start,” Pleger-Schulz said.

Walker said he wanted to use the meeting not only to present his take on what’s going on in local government but also hear from residents.

Walker said he would like his position on the parental fine ordinance to be made clear. He voted against the ordinance during a first-round vote last month. He said he plans to vote differently Monday.

“I’m for that [ordinance]. I’m 100% for that,” Walker said. “But when we were in the council and people were asking questions, it got twisted and we started equating the ordinance to shooting and stabbings. That’s not what that is for me. Shootings and stabbings, you go to jail. I have a 13-year-old daughter right now at home. I don’t want her around any of that, nor do any of your kids, grandkids.”

The parental fine ordinance was drafted by the city in response to what officials said was rampant disorderly conduct demonstrated by community youth over the past month.

DeKalb Ward 7 Alderman John Walker speaks Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at a Ward 7 meeting held at the DeKalb Police Department. (Megann Horstead)

According to city documents, fighting in May at DeKalb High School carried into the Annie Glidden North neighborhood and yards of homes on Russell Road before circulating around Kimberly, West Hillcrest and Pappas drives and North Annie Glidden Road. The crowd of more than 50 grew concentrated in the 700 block of North Annie Glidden, city staff wrote. Another fight incident was reported at the DeKalb Park District’s Haish Gym, 303 S. Ninth St.

The youth unrest came just days after the brutal killing of DeKalb High School freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, 15, found dead by police in a dumpster May 7, and one day before a fatal shooting May 11 of 2022 DHS graduate Marlon King Jr., 19.

Timothy M. Doll, 29, a registered sex offender of the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb, faces first-degree murder charges in Sasso-Cleveland’s May 4 death. Jayden C. Hernandez, 19, of the 500 block of Russell Road and Carreon S. Scott, 20, of the 800 block of West Taylor Street in DeKalb both face first-degree murder charges in King’s death.

A more recent fight reported at Hopkins Pool in DeKalb May 31 led DeKalb police to arrest one adult and two minors for misconduct. Willie Montgomery, 41, of DeKalb is charged with misdemeanor obstructing justice according to DeKalb Police Department records. The two juveniles, one male and one female, were both charged with disorderly conduct, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd. The fight also prompted the DeKalb Park District to amend its rules for pool entry.

City leaders have said the parental fine ordinance aims to provide a way – through the practice of restorative justice – to update municipal code to equip law enforcement authorities with necessary tools to respond to youth misconduct other than to send youth through the local court system. Under the proposed changes, parents or guardians of minors found to have caused damage to a person or property in violation of city code could be fined by the city between $100 and $1,000 per offense, according to city documents.

More serious offenses, however, will continue to be subject to penalty by state or federal jurisdiction.

In addition, fines would be assessed to individuals who are found to have second, third and fourth offenses.

DeKalb Ward 7 Alderman John Walker (left) and DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd speak Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at a Ward 7 meeting held at the DeKalb Police Department. (Megann Horstead)

City Manager Bill Nicklas, who also was present at the ward meeting, said the city is not breaking any new ground, but it’s an attempt by leaders to encourage accountability.

“We’re trying to provide that sense of accountability through a local hearing officer who’s not a judge,” Nicklas said. “They’re trained to adjudicate these smaller disorderly conduct type violations.”

Walker said he plans to vote in favor of the parental fine ordinance come Monday when the City Council looks to give it consideration. Walker, who is Black, said he was only wary of the city’s proposed plan because he needed clarification.

“Although I have solid friends at the DeKalb Police Department, I still owe it to myself, as well as the people who elected me and the ones who do live the right way to get the most clarity I possibly can to ensure that this won’t be a tool to make the solid parents don’t get thrown into the bad pool based off what they look like,” Walker said. “If anyone knows how that is, it’s me.”

Another hot topic headed to the City Council for review in the coming weeks is the development of the long-vacant, city-owned lots at the intersection of Blackhawk Road and Hillcrest Drive.

The city received two proposals to develop the site, one from Northern Illinois University to build a Greek Life Center, and another from DeKalb County Community Gardens to construct the Community Health Education and Food (CHEF) Center.

Walker said he may support DCCG’s proposal in some capacity, but he’s not quite on board all the way as he would rather promote collaboration with NIU.

He said he believes the corner of Blackhawk Road and Hillcrest Drive is the best location for the NIU Greek Life Center.

“I’m not about gentrifying the area, but it’s also not about keeping it as status quo,” Walker said. “I want the NIU Greek community to be given another opportunity to make an impact on our community. … We, as a college town, need to figure out ways to get kids to want to come to DeKalb. Working with NIU is definitely a win-win for NIU as well as the city.”

Walker said he’s received positive feedback from the community about the ward meeting that he hosted.

“Overall, it went great,” he said. “[I] provided clarity most wanted as well.”