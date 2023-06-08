5 things to do in DeKalb County: Malta Days, Genoa Days, Flag Celebration, Slip into Summer Bash at pool and more

1. Genoa Days: Set for Wednesday through Saturday in downtown Genoa.

The 87th annual event is hosted by the Genoa-Kingston Fire Department and is a four-day fundraising carnival that includes amusement rides, nightly entertainment, food, games and live music. $25 wristbands can be bought with cash only for festivities on between Thursday and Saturday.

Festival attractions and family-friendly events start at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday following by a parade at 1 p.m. Saturday. The King and Queen contest winners were announced Wednesday by the scholarship organizers, hosted by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. A different band will take the stage each night, featuring The Beaux Thursday, Sound Check Friday and Polly Says Saturday at 6 p.m.

For information, visit facebook.com/genoadays.

2. Malta Days: Set for Friday through Sunday in downtown Malta.

Malta Days is a three-day festival that celebrates all things Malta. Complete with a carnival, beer garden and soundstage, Malta Days has most of the amenities other larger festivals in the area have. A 5K tractor trot and car show are slated for Saturday morning, and there will be live music the evenings of Friday and Saturday night, and at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with a carnival, food booths, beer garden and sound stage. Saturday will begin at 6:30 a.m. with a Malta Fire Department Pancake Breakfast and run through the night, with Buzzed by Sonset on the sound stage at 9 p.m. Saturday also will feature a car show at 8 a.m. Sunday will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. on North Third Street, and end with music by The Beaux from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

For information, visit maltadaysfestival.com.

3. DeKalb Municipal Band Concert: Set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb. Free concerts on Tuesday nights this summer in the Hopkins Park Bandshell. Featured vocal soloist will be Gavin Wilson on June 13; Maureen Christine on June 20; and Jordan Pedigo on June 27.

For information, visit: dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/dekalb-municipal-band-concert-series-2023.

4. Flag Day Celebration at Sycamore Veterans Grove: Set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14 at Sycamore Middle School, 150 Maplewood Drive, Sycamore. Free to the public. It will be a short ceremony; then walk through the grove and read the veterans’ placards attached to each tree.

For information, call 815-901-8972, email david.dosier@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/events.

5. Slip into Summer Bash: Set for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Hopkins Pool at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. The event is hosted by the DeKalb Park District and will feature luau-themed activities, music, family-friendly activities on deck and in the water.

Regular Hopkins Pool daily admission fees will apply: $6 for residents, $10 for non-residents.

For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/slide-into-summer-bash-2023.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.