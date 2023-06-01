Hinckley man charged with 10 counts of child porn after Illinois Attorney General investigation

SYCAMORE – A Hinckley man is facing charges after an Illinois Attorney General’s investigation alleged he was in possession of and also disseminated child pornography.
He could face up to 120 years in jail if convicted on all counts, said Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery.
Riley McLaughlin, of the 400 block of Meadow Lane, Hinckley, is charged with 10 counts in the case that stems from July 26, 2020, according to DeKalb County court documents. He’s charged with four counts of of dissemination of child pornography, class X felonies, and six counts of possession of child pornography, class 2 felonies.
State and county prosecutors allege McLaughlin distributed and had digital files that depicted child pornography in victims younger than 13, according to court records.
According to state law, if convicted of all four counts of class x child pornography, McLaughlin would be ordered to serve the sentences consecutively, meaning he could face between 24 and 120 years in jail. The class X felonies also are not probational, Montgomery said.
Convictions on the class 2 pornography charges would also be served consecutively if found guilty, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, because the victim is under 13.
When asked by Montgomery whether he understood his charges, McLaughlin said simply, “Yep.”
The Hinckley man was indicted by a statewide grand jury April 14, according to court documents. He didn’t appear in DeKalb County court until May 25 for a bond hearing.
Montgomery ruled for McLaughlin’s bond to remain as set by the original warrant at $250,000. McLaughlin would need to post 10% of that, or $25,000 to be released from jail.
He’s remains held at DeKalb County Jail and was ordered to appear for arraignment at 10 a.m. June 7.
Montgomery was assigned to McLaughlin’s case McLaughlin’s defense attorney, Aurora-based lawyer Gary Johnson, filed a petition to substitute the judge from Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick May 25, according to court records.
The case is being prosecuted jointly by the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office. The office oversees the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which coordinates collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement on cases specifically regarding those who download and trade child pornography online.
Lawyer David Hasslet, bureau chief for the Attorney General’s Office’s task force, was also present during McLaughlin’s court hearing.
He told the Daily Chronicle the charges came through a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.