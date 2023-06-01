5 things to do in DeKalb County: KVAL Northern Illinois Art Show, CASA 5K Color Run, DeKalb Farmers Market and more

1. DeKalb Farmers Market opens for the season: Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday (and weekly on Thursdays) at Frank Van Buer Plaza at the corner of Second and Locust streets downtown.

The market is free to attend and features vendors selling local honey, olive oil, bread, baked goods, handmade goods and more. Food trucks offer plenty of options and the Live Lunch Music Series runs from noon to 1:30 p.m. featuring local musicians. The market accepts cash, credit/debit cards and Link. Link can be used only at eligible vendors. The market also has Link Match. Visit the information booth to learn more about the Link Match program that doubles your value of Link, giving you $50 worth of fresh produce for only $25.

Performing will be Peter and Jeanine on June 1, Megan Rault and Frank Novak on June 8 and Honey on the Rocks on June 15.

For information, go to dekalb.org/dekalb-farmers-market.

2. A lineup of different dance troupes’ shows: Set for Thursday at varied times at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The program begins with the Performing Arts Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a different production at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Next up is Center Stage Dance Academy at noon June 4. The Beth Fowler Dance Company will present “West Side Story & More” from June 9 to 11. For information, visit www.egyptiantheatre.org.

3. Movie in the Park: “Knives Out”: Set for 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Legacy Campus, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore. The movie (rated PG-13) begins about 15 minutes after sunset. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs. This summer, attendees can order snacks from the Treehouse Pie Company ahead of time to pick up at the event. Beer and wine also are available for purchase. The event is presented in partnership with Sycamore Public Library.

For information, call 815-895-3365, email sarahr@sycamoreparkdistrict.com or visit www.sycparks.org.

4. CASA 5K Color Run: Set for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Sycamore Middle School, 150 Maplewood Drive, Sycamore. Attendees can walk, jog or sprint at this family-friendly event. There will be a post-race celebration with music, snacks and water. All proceeds support CASA DeKalb County’s advocacy on behalf of children in DeKalb County who have experienced abuse and neglect. CASA is short for Court Appointed Special Advocates.

For information, call 815-895-2052, email jsandlund@casadekalb.org or visit casadekalb.org, casadekalb.org/color-run.

5. Northern Illinois Art Show - by Kishwaukee Valley Art League: Set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Sycamore Courthouse, 133 W. State St., Sycamore.

The 52nd annual art show features over 50 artists exhibiting various fine arts and crafts mediums. KVAL members will also host a group exhibit. The league is awarding ribbons to the Best of Show, Best Fine Art Painting, Best Fine Craft and Best Fine Photography winners.

Attendees can win art pieces donated by KVAL members and vendors during the KVAL raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting KVAL’s Art of Giving program. Music is being performed by NIU Steel Drummer Matthew Kise and musicians Cole Brandt and Sideshow Josiah. Food and beverages will be provided by Boy Scout Troop 33.

For information, visit kval-nfp.org.

• Would you like your event included in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.