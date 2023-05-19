5 things to do in DeKalb County: Pat Tomasulo comedy show, pollinator planting, Artist + Maker Market and more

1. Pat Tomasulo Show: Set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Tomasulo is a Chicago-based stand-up comedian, TV host, actor and podcaster. He’s described as one of the top headlining acts in Chicago. His first one-hour comedy special, “What A Time To Be Alive,” was released last year.

For information and tickets, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Book sale for kids and their adults: Set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore. Features books and other materials for infants through high school, plus parenting topics. The sale is offered by Friends of the Sycamore Library.

For information, call: 815-895-2500, or visit sycamorelibrary.org.

3. Pollinator Garden Planting Day: Set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

The event is open for all ages, and invites participants to help feed pollinators and join a team from the DeKalb Leadership Academy to plant a new bug-friendly garden to the Haish Courtyard. Attendees are asked to bring garden gloves and a trowel if available. Some items will be available on a first-come basis.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 1000, or email emilyf@dkpl.org, dkpl.org.

4. Artist + Maker Market: Set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.

The event is free to attend and will offer food from Big D’s Hotdogs and Jen’s Artisan Bread, along with cocktails, local vendors and live music. For information, visit blumengardens.com.

5. Malta Plant Sale: Set for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Malta Community Garden, 409 N. Fourth St., Malta.

Organizers invite participants to support the Malta Community Garden and take home some plants. The event will take place at the Malta Lions Park Shelter House. For information, visit facebook.com/events.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.