Sycamore city-owned ‘blighted’ house to be demolished

SYCAMORE – A city-owned dilapidated house in the 1100 block of Wild Street in Sycamore is poised to be demolished after an unanimous Sycamore City Council vote this week.
The city of Sycamore bought the house in 2022 through a foreclosure listing with DeKalb County for $870, City Manager Michael Hall said.
“This is kind of unusual. I don’t want to set any precedents with this, but this was an unusual situation, it’s a blighted house,” Hall said.
The city had the property appraised, and was given a value of $30,000 for it. The property, however, can’t be sold for less than 80% – $24,000 – of it’s appraised value, officials said.
Hall said the city was faced with two options: Demolish the house for about $21,000 or sell the house for at least $24,000 and require the new owner to tear it down. Second Ward City Alderman Pete Paulsen, however, said selling the house as is was a nonstarter.
“If we want to sell it then we’ve got to demolish the house because you’re never going to sell it for $24,000, and then is somebody going to pay another $20,000 to have a $50,000 lot,” Paulsen said.
Third Ward Alderperson Jeff Fischer said he walked around the lot ahead of the Monday meeting, and believes “it’s definitely a demo.”
Newly-elected First Ward Alderperson Alicia Cosky asked Hall if the city had plans for the land when it purchased the property in 2022, but Hall said the acquisition was made after years of complaints from city residents.
“I believe the person who owned it passed, so no one was taking care of it, maintenance was horrible. It’s kind of a unique situation,” Hall said. “And again, I don’t want to get into the business of purchasing old homes because you could get into some really sticky situations there, there’s a lot around here, but this was pretty unique. So I just want to make sure it’s just a one-time thing.”
John Sauter, the city’s director of community development, said the home had been vacant since 2012, but was tied up in tax sales for most of the past decade because of a family situation. When the house became available for sale, the city jumped on the opportunity, Sauter said.
“We’ve had two or three people who are interested in the property but not with the house on it,” Sauter said. “So I think once the house is gone and seceded it’s going to be probably an attractive property.”
Wagner Excavation was award a $20,490 contract to demolish the property after an unanimous vote by Sycamore City Council.