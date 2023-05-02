‘This will be the first’: New Marriott-branded hotel proposed for DeKalb’s south side gets preliminary green light

A petitioner wants to build a 121-room Marriott branded hotel at 902 Peace Road in DeKalb, a proposal set to go before city officials Monday, May 1, 2023 for its first review. (Development rendering provided by city of DeKalb) (Development rendering provided by City of DeKalb)

“A Marriott brand is one that is not anywhere in DeKalb. We’ve noticed that we have guests that are Marriott loyal that tend to stay in Naperville-Aurora to get their points while they’re working in DeKalb. So, this is a way to capture some of the tax revenue that’s generated.”

— Petitioner Pramit Patel of EO5 Hotels