Girls soccer: Mallory Nitsche scores twice as Kaneland tops Sycamore for I8 regular-season crown

SYCAMORE — Mallory Nitsche said he’s not much about using headers, but when the free kick from Emily Kuzner sailed at her, she knew what she had to do.
Nitsche connected on a header in the 2nd minute, and Kaneland would add two more to knock off Sycamore 3-0 and claim the regular-season Interstate 8 title on Friday.
“Game of her life. She’s got a couple of goals this year, but she just came out on fire today. That header off that free kick was beautiful. It had a lot of authority. It came in there quick off her head.”— Scott Parillo, Kaneland girls soccer coach
“I’m never much of a header, but I saw the ball coming in, and I knew I had to go for it,” said Nitsche, who scored twice for the Knights. “Then it just happened, I guess.”
The Knights (10-4 overall, 6-0 conference) started the scoring early. Kunzer’s free kick came in from the right corner, about 10 yards closer in than a corner kick would have been. She adjusted the ball perfectly, finding Nitsche for the goal.
Kaneland coach Scott Parillo said it was a breakout game for the Knights, who will open the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed next week. He said it’s the perfect time given the conference tournament next week and the Class 2A St. Francis Regional starting May 16. The No. 4 Knights open against No. 13 Back of the Yards.
“Game of her life,” Parillo said. “She’s got a couple of goals this year, but she just came out on fire today. That header off that free kick was beautiful. It had a lot of authority. It came in there quick off her head.”
Neither team scored again in the first half, but the Spartans (8-7, 5-1) had a chance in the final two minutes. Freshman Izzie Segreti got free in front of the Kaneland net and started maneuvering to get a shot, but the attempt went off-target to the right.
Nitsche got behind the defense in the 47th minute and scored on a slow roller off her foot into the right corner, putting the Knights up 2-0. Brigid Gannon added an insurance goal late to bring the score to 3-0.
“It seemed like from the beginning they wanted it more,” Sycamore coach Kevin Bickley said. “They were beating us to the ball. Two of the three goals, they’re very good out of the air, and they were placed into the box, and they went and won it. We didn’t.”
Parillo said his team struggled finishing at times, but thought the passing was on point and liked the effort the team put into 50-50 balls.
“You’ve got to do that against a good team like this,” Parillo said. “I thought our corner kicks were outstanding today. I think we got a body part on every single one of them. We converted two of them and had a chance to convert two or three more.”
The teams can potentially meet in a rematch of last year’s I8 title game, won by the Spartans on penalty kicks. It’s the only blemish for Kaneland against Sycamore - or any I8 team - since joining the I8.
This year’s title game will be May 6 in Rochelle. The time has not been determined.
“Last year, we were disappointed we didn’t win conference,” Parillo said. “We went to PKs with Sycamore, they got it. We’ve outscored our conference opponents 181-5. You better win some trophies if you’re going to do that.”
Nitsche said getting that second trophy is the main goal after the team took care of business against Sycamore and the rest of the league in the regular season.
“It feels really good, because personally we don’t like Sycamore that much,” Nitsche said. “Last year they beat us in the conference tournament, so it feels good to beat them by three.”
“We’re pumped. We got this. We’ve got to win this,” Nitsche said. “Two trophies.”
Like Parillo, Bickley said he hopes the conference tournament can be a springboard into the postseason.
The Spartans host a regional, starting play May 17 against Prairie Ridge, and are in an entirely different super-sectional than Kaneland this year.
“I didn’t feel like we were up to the moment for this game,” Bickley said. “They’ve had our number the last few years. They’re a very good team. We were fortunate enough last year to keep it zeroes and win in penalties.
“We’re hoping to get another shot at them.”