DeKalb teacher, former coach Jen Montavon honored by community support during cancer battle

Although she has been battling a rare form of cancer, Jen Montavon said the support she has received from the DeKalb community has helped put a lot of things in perspective for her.

“My mantra has been, ‘It pays to not be a jerk,’” Montavon said. “People are being kind, and it’s probably because that’s what I try to do, be kind. I’m just getting it back in return, I guess. It helps me move forward a little bit.”

Montavon was diagnosed in September with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells. It affects the bone marrow and can cause bone breakage and immunodeficiencies. Montavon, a former DeKalb High School softball coach whose daughter, Hazel Montavon, plays for the Barbs, said doctors caught her multiple myeloma early enough that she hasn’t encountered those issues yet.

On Saturday, the DeKalb softball team will host a Strike Out Cancer event, a three-team round robin starting at 10 a.m., when the Barbs face Kaneland. The Knights play Burlington Central at noon, and at 2 p.m. the Barbs and Rockets play.

There will be raffles and food trucks at the event.

“I’m very blessed and thankful,” Montavon said. “It’s really turned into quite an ordeal. It’s all so overwhelming but so awesome.”

Then after a beat she added, “Now we just need the weather to cooperate.”

There is a chance of rain Saturday, but should the event get rained out, it will take place May 20 during the Barbs’ game against Sycamore.

Montavon, a teacher at Clinton Rosette Middle School in DeKalb, said she was diagnosed with anemia in August 2021 and started more tests and treatment in the summer of 2022. When doctors told her that her body was not absorbing the B12 she was prescribed to combat it, they tested for multiple myeloma in August.

In September, she got her diagnosis. She started taking chemotherapy pills and undergoing immunotherapy. On March 28 she received the first of two stem cell treatments at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women’s Hospital in Chicago. Leading up to the visit, they harvested 23 million healthy stem cells, enough for the two transplants.

Jen Montavon (Photo provided/Jen Montavon)

At the hospital, she received full chemotherapy that wiped out her immune system, was given healthy stem cells, and was given time to rebuild her immune system.

“I was in the hospital for over three weeks, and the whole time I was in great spirits,” Montavon said. “I knew I was where I needed to be. They took care of me. But also the support I had from back home, the check-ins, knowing all these people were pulling for me is the boost I needed to keep going. It was amazing and it continues to be amazing.”

Released April 20, she said she’ll have to go back for a second round in late June or July. The treatment, doctors told her, give her the best shot at remission. Because 72% of her bone marrow contained cancer, it was too hard to pinpoint with traditional chemotherapy.

Not even a week out of the hospital, Montavon said she’s feeling as weak as she ever has in her life, but her body is doing what it needs to do.

DeKalb softball coach Haley Albamonte said the team picks a motto each year and went with “Fight Together” in honor of Montavon. The Barbs did a T-shirt fundraiser at the start of the year and quickly sold out, bringing about Saturday’s event.

They ended up selling almost 100 shirts and visors with the money going to the family.

“It was kind of a no-brainer we wanted to do something for the family and support them, and it kind of blew up more than we imagined or hoped,” Albamonte said. “I’m pretty sure any sports team would do that for a current player, former player. I think that’s kind of the motto of DeKalb in general, and we saw that last winter with Zach Russell [a former DeKalb athlete who was diagnosed with brain cancer], and now this. It’s important to take care of your own, especially those who give so much to the sports community.”

Montavon, who was a freshman and JV coach with the program and worked her way up to head coach before stepping down in 2005, said she was beyond appreciative for all the support from the community.

“It’s unreal,” Montavon said. “The support around town has been amazing. My friends ran a T-shirt fundraiser through Sports of All Sorts, I work at Rosette, and they’re incredibly supportive – posters from the kids, dinners from staff, constant phone calls, check-ins and social media stuff.”