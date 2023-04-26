DeKalb’s outgoing 7th Ward alderman bids office goodbye: ‘Together we’ve made transformational changes’

DeKALB – As DeKalb city leaders bid farewell Monday to outgoing 7th Ward Alderman Tony Faivre after seven years of service to the city, he got emotional giving remarks during his final City Council meeting as an elected official.
Faivre decided not to seek reelection in the April 4 consolidated election and has said he looks forward to spending more time with his grandkids and family.
Also during the meeting, Faivre was presented with an honorary street sign in tribute to his service to the city.
Trying to hold back his tears, while delivering pre-written remarks, Faivre gave thanks to city staff and elected officials, both current and past. Faivre said it’s been an honor to serve the residents of DeKalb.
“Together, we’ve made transformational changes to create a business-friendly climate, more efficient city operations and an attractive downtown,” Faivre said. “… I feel I am leaving DeKalb in a better position than when I attended my first council meeting in December of 2015. As I pass the 7th Ward baton to Alderman John Walker, I know there is still much work to be done. You are all well-positioned to continue to build upon the foundation that others have laid before you.”
He was originally appointed at the request of then-mayor John Rey to replace 7th Ward Alderwoman Monica O’Leary upon her resignation in 2015. Faivre was elected and subsequently reelected to complete the full, four-year term in 2017 and 2019, respectively. His expiring term ends in May, at which point he is expected to step down and pass the baton to his successor John Walker.
Some DeKalb city leaders gave remarks in tribute to Faivre and his service to the city.
Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams said it’s been a pleasure to work with Faivre.
“When I came to council, I found that I could always turn to Tony for the right answer, the best possible solution,” McAdams said. “He was the first one that explained to me that there’s no such thing as problems. They’re all about possibilities and to think of it that way. It was one of those eye-opening things that really stood out when I started.”
Mayor Cohen Barnes commended Faivre for his leadership and service to the community.
“I got to give Alderman Faivre a ton of credit because every decision and every comment that he ever made was, I believe, fully weighed and was thoughtful on that particular [meeting agenda] item,” Barnes said. “You always expressed where you stood from your constituents, but also where you stood from your heart and that is absolute true leadership.”