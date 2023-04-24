DeKalb proposes $12M to fund next five years of city street maintenance

DeKALB – Priority plans for the next five years of street maintenance in the city of DeKalb are expected to be presented Monday at the DeKalb City Council meeting, and if approved, could see $12 million go toward roughly 26 miles of city streets.
DeKalb city leaders, in partnership with DeKalb County’s metropolitan planning organization – DeKalb-Sycamore Area Transportation Study, have identified their share of priority projects for the city needing potential inclusion in the five-year street maintenance plan for the years 2024-2028.
The city’s annual street maintenance program, which dedicates funding toward city streets in failing or poor condition, is set to expire at the year’s end.
Consideration of a draft five-year plan addressing this matter is expected to take place before the DeKalb City Council at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., downtown.
Included in the proposed work is an annual breakdown of projects per year city staff would hope to tackle, targeting streets that, according to the city, require immediate attention.
Under the proposed plan, 2024 work would occur on Fairview on the southside, and then focus on the city’s northside south loops off West Hillcrest, the northern NIU campus area including Sunnymeade Trail and Fox Hollow court residential areas, and loop on Loren Drive.
In 2025, work could occur on Tilton Park Drive, more northside loops off West Hillcrest, and Barb Boulevard.
Work in 2026 would highlight Greenwood Acres Drive and Fairway loop, all of Eden’s Garden residential area and remove speed tables along West Hillcrest, from Sycamore Road to Normal Road, replacing the devices with “other traffic calming methods,” city documents show.
In 2027, street work would focus on the Third Ward. In 2028, street maintenance would focus on industrial areas, documents state.
The city is on pace to generate about $2.2 million in combined state and local motor fuel tax funds to fund the street maintenance program, city documents show. But the city needs about $2.6 million annually in order to meet its needs over the next five years, city documents show.
The city originally established a $0.055 per gallon local motor fuel tax in 2008 for the purpose of funding street maintenance, according to city documents. That rate increased to $0.095 in late 2019.
While the city does receive funding aside from the local motor fuel tax to help pay for the street maintenance program, it makes for the largest recurring source of general revenue, city documents show. The city also relies on state and federal funding sources.
The program does not factor in expenditures for streets that are part of larger developments eligible for Surface Transportation Urban funds administered through the Illinois Department of Transportation, legislative earmarks, competitive grants or public/private partnerships with developers through development agreements, city documents show.