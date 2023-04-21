5 things to do in DeKalb County: Nature Fest, ‘Girls Night: The Musical’, Community Solar event and more

1. “Girls Night: The Musical”: Set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb

The show is described as a touching and hilarious tell-it-like-it-is musical that takes audiences on a journey into the lives of a group of female friends. For information, go to egyptiantheatre.org.

2. Three-day Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale: Set for 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

The sale runs through through Sunday and includes jigsaw puzzles, DVDs, audiobooks, LPs and CDs. For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 1030, or visit dkpl.org.

3. “Nature Fest 2023″: Set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Russell Woods Forest Preserve, 11750 Route 72, Genoa.

The free outdoor event with activities for elementary school-aged children is hosted by the University of Illinois Extension, DeKalb County Forest Preserve District and the DeKalb County Soil and Water Conservation District. For information, call 815-758-8194, email mariantt@illinois.edu or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/nature-fest-2023-tickets-596113099327?aff=erelexpmlt.

4. Community solar event: Set for 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb.

Northern Illinois University environmental class students will partner with the the League of Women Voters DeKalb County and 350Kishwaukee to host a community solar event for Earth Day. The event is free and open to the public. Participants can learn about community solar and sign up to be subscribers. The event also will share information about Illinois’ Solar-For-All Program, which offers people based on income eligibility a special rate of half off electricity supply costs. To sign up, bring a driver’s license or Illinois ID, and a copy of an electricity bill. For those eligible for income-based reduced costs, bring proof of income for eligibility. There is a cash bonus for those who sign up.

For information, email merylkgd@gmail.com or call 815-758-4827.

5. NIU Philharmonic Orchestra: Set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at NIU Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. The event also will feature dance performance.

For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

• Would you like your event listed in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.