DeKalb man sentenced to more than 8 years for 2022 robberies at Jimmy John’s, Sycamore Heartland Bank

Kevin J. Hagemeier, 26, of the 300 block of Delcy Drive in DeKalb was charged in May 2022 with aggravated robbery from a midday robbery at Heartland Bank in downtown Sycamore that occurred March 2, 2022. Hagemeier also was charged in a robbery of Jimmy John’s, 850 Pappas Drive in DeKalb Feb. 27, 2022, according to DeKalb County court records.(Inset provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)