DeKalb man sentenced to more than 8 years for 2022 robberies at Jimmy John’s, Sycamore Heartland Bank

DeKALB – A DeKalb man has been sentenced by a federal judge to more than eight years in prison for 2022 robberies of a DeKalb Jimmy John’s and a Sycamore bank.
Kevin J. Hagemeier, 26, of the 300 block of Delcy Drive in DeKalb was charged in May 2022 with aggravated robbery from a midday robbery at Heartland Bank in downtown Sycamore that occurred March 2, 2022. Hagemeier also was charged in a robbery of Jimmy John’s, 850 Pappas Drive in DeKalb Feb. 27, 2022, according to DeKalb County court records.
U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Northern District of Illinois, sentenced Hagemeier on April 6 to almost eight and a half years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Hagemeier pleaded guilty in December 2022 to two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, the release states.
Hagemeier has been held since his May 2022 arrest on a $50,000 bond at DeKalb County Jail in Sycamore, court records show.
Citing Hagemeier’s guilty plea, federal prosecutors said Hagemeier allegedly entered the Jimmy John’s and presented a note to an employee that stated that a robbery was occurring. The note shown to the employee also stated that Hagemeier had a gun in his waist, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.
A few days later, Hagemeier entered a Heartland Bank and Trust in Sycamore and showed a similar note to an employee, which according U.S. District Attorney’s Office also threatened violence and demanded $1,400 in cash.
After receiving money from both instances, Hagemeier left the locations in a car driven by an accomplice.
Sycamore police alleged Hagemeier and an accomplice robbed a Heartland Bank in early March 2022 and stole $1,400 before driving to Cortland and Dixon to buy items from gas stations and a liquor store with $100 bills.
According to police reports and court records, investigators used video surveillance footage from several countywide houses, businesses and tollway records, testimony from interviews and Hagemeier’s cellphone to compile a narrative of the robberies.
Hagemeier allegedly entered the bank through the south door at 2:01 p.m. March 2, 2022, wearing all black with an ace bandage-style face covering and gave the note to the bank teller, court records state. Bank staff handed over the $1,400, all in $100 bills. Hagemeier then left through the same door.
Surveillance showed Hagemeier entering the Casey’s at 70 S. Somonauk Road in Cortland about 2:13 p.m. that same day, where he bought fuel, cigarettes and food with a $100 bill, records allege. About 8:43 p.m. that evening, Hagemeier entered Hometown Pantry & Liquors at 110 E. Seventh St. in Dixon, where he allegedly bought alcohol with another $100 and asked for change.
At 11:32 p.m. that night, Hagemeier and Zick entered the Citgo gas station at 502 W. Third St. in Dixon to buy fuel and food, also with a $100 bill, records stated, citing police reports on video surveillance.
According to Sycamore police, Hagemeier’s phone also showed messages after the robbery related to drug transactions allegedly purchased using the stolen money.
The Feb. 27, 2022, robbery of the Jimmy John’s mirrored the bank robbery, according to court documents.
Hagemier’s sentence was announced by Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Morris Pasqual. The investigation was undertaken through cooperation by the DeKalb Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Chicago office.