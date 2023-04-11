Girls soccer: Lindsey Bargiel scores twice, but DeKalb falls to Guilford

DeKALB – Lindsey Bargiel and the DeKalb girls soccer team kept closing the gap against Rockford Guilford on Monday, but the VIkings kept responding.
Bargiel’s two goals weren’t enough in the Barbs’ 4-2 loss in nonconference action.
“Lindsey is a real strong player,” DeKalb coach Nicole Fleming said. “She’s super fast and strong up top. I think we struggled a little bit getting the ball to her feet and making some runs.”
Bargiel had a couple opportunities early to try to stake the Barbs (2-6) to an early lead, but couldn’t convert. She had a point-blank shot against Guilford goalie Ariana Moreno hit off the right goal post in the sixth minute, then four minutes later had a shot pull far left.
In the 13th minute, the Vikings (1-4-1) took a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish on the first of three goals by freshman Berkeley Stentstrom. She sped past the DeKalb defense on the right side and shot the ball to the left side of the net past DeKalb freshman goalie Beth Meeks.
After Bargiel had a third shot go off the post in the 21st minute, Addie Peacock launched a rocket at Meeks. She deflected it, but Stentstrom was there for the rebound and a 2-0 lead with 16:21 left.
Bargiel shot a rocket right at Moreno in the 30th minute that the goalie deflected for the save, but six minutes later Bargiel would not be denied. She launched a one-timer from the far right side that sailed over Moreno and into the left side of the net as DeKalb cut the lead to 2-1.
Fleming said that was a pick-me-up before halftime.
“It’s always a bit of a downer when they score,” Fleming said. “I think we do a good job of making the comeback from that. We kind of lost our organization after they scored that third goal.”
In the 49th minute, Guilford scored a key goal to push the lead back to two. This time, it was Stentstrom that launched a rocket right at Meeks which she deflected, and Peacock was there for the rebound.
Bargiel cut into the deficit again eight minutes later with a direct shot at Moreno that went between her legs for a goal. The Barbs trailed 3-2 at that point. With 5:34 left Bargiel launched a shot right at Moreno, but it bounced away and was cleared by the Vikings to prevent the equalizer.
Stentstrom finished her hat trick with 90 seconds left to secure the win.
“Defensively, I think we were strong, but we got caught flat in the back a few times,” Fleming said. “We lost sight of a couple of key players.”
The Barbs have two more games against Rockford schools this week, facing Auburn on the road Tuesday and hosting Rockford East for the second time this season. The Barbs won the first meeting in their tournament 5-1.
After losing 10-0 to Metea Valley last week to open DuPage Valley Conference play, the league schedule continues next week against Naperville North.
“We’re looking to make improvements and try to be as competitive as we can be in a really strong DVC,” Fleming said. “We’re looking to be successful as a team and make some improvements there.”