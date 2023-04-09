Pappas Development’s latest project, tent rental, office, warehouse space, gets preliminary OK from DeKalb city

DeKALB – DeKalb-based Pappas Development’s latest project, space for a tent rental showroom, offices and warehouse use, received a preliminary nod this week and next heads to the DeKalb City Council Monday for approval.
The proposal would fill the former Northern Illinois University Art Annex building along Sycamore Road right behind Ellwood Steak and Fish House in DeKalb, despite questions raised this week by some residents.
During this week’s DeKalb Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the commission gave an initial approval to Pappas Glasgow Development, LLC moving the applicant’s rezoning request for the property at 2239 Sycamore Road forward.
The DeKalb City Council is expected to have the final say on the applicant’s plans for the vacant 30,000 square-foot building during an April 10 meeting.
Foti Pappas of Pappas Glasgow Development said their plans for the building are simple.
“We don’t plan on adding any additional space to the property,” Pappas said. “The only thing we’re really looking to do here is improve the current condition of the property and get a high-class tenant.”
Pappas said they have already drawn interest from Midwest Tents and Events as a tenant to potentially occupy the building should the rezoning request be approved by the City Council.
DeKalb resident Dave McClearty was among several who took to the podium to question or comment on the development. He said the light and noise pollution along Sycamore Road have become increasingly concerning for him and others over time.
“This is the challenge of growth of any kind because a little bit here, a little bit there and then … 30 years later, things have changed rather dramatically,” McClearty said. “I would just ask Mr. Pappas and anyone who is coming in to rent that space to be aware of the fact that you have neighbors around. We want to support those businesses. We want them to do well but we want to live together in relative harmony.”
“We don’t plan on adding any additional space to the property. The only thing we’re really looking to do here is improve the current condition of the property and get a high-class tenant.”— Foti Pappas of Pappas Glasgow Development
Commissioner Steve Becker acknowledged that concern and said his priority also is harmonious economic growth.
“I think one of the most important things as a commission that we have a responsibility for is to make sure that as we look at growth – commercial, industrial, residential – that it works together, that in areas like this where is an encroachment of commercial on residential that the commercial tenants act ... as good neighbors to the residential partners,” Becker said. “DeKalb’s not a large city. So, we see this. We’re going to see more and more of this. I think it’s our responsibility as a commission to make sure that as we see this, we review it from the perspective of How would we feel?’”
The property was unincorporated for many years until 2010, when the city forced-annexed the site along with others from around town, according to city documents.
City Planner Dan Olson said the applicant now seeks rezoning of the property from single-family residential district to planned development commercial district.
Previously, the site was home to a furniture store and the NIU Art Annex building.
“Rezoning the site to [planned development commercial] was thought to be the best solution where we could get some control over the uses there and accommodate those and also a few waivers that were needed,” Olson said.
Pappas said the property was purchased from NIU a little more than a year ago and since then, substantial funding has been invested to improve the site.
Some changes to the site include upgrades to LED lighting, roof repairs and insolation and mold removal.
Olson expressed support for Pappas Glasgow Development’s request to rezone the property.
“Staff thinks this is a good reuse of the building,” Olson said. “A lot of work has gone into it. It fits into the area.”
The panel’s decision this week came with a set of conditions prohibiting tenants from storing hazardous substances, disallowing the manufacturing or assembling of goods on site, and restricting outside storage of materials.