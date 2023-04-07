DeKalb City Council cuts Voluntary Action Center’s federal funding allocation for senior food program

DeKALB – Voluntary Action Center staff said they’re planning to look for funding elsewhere after the city of DeKalb recently cut the center’s federal funding allocation meant to aid programming to prevent low-income seniors from going hungry.
The DeKalb City Council recently voted 4-1 to cut the agency’s Community Development Block Grant funding allocation for the program year beginning April 1 and ending March 31, 2024. Fourth Ward Alderman Greg Perkins was the lone dissenting vote.
Voluntary Action Center had requested $15,000 to cover the cost of providing cold, frozen and/or shelf-stable meals and/or supplements for low-income seniors who live in subsidized housing in the city, according to city documents.
Voluntary Action Center CEO Nate Kloster said he’s disappointed that the agency lost support for its cold meal sacks that are provided to those in need.
“Probably the most disappointing thing is we learned about it about a week-and-a-half before the start of the new year,” Kloster said. “The lateness of this decision put us in a difficult position because if we had at least known what the recommendation was earlier, even though we didn’t know what the decision was, we could’ve made plans to find other funding for the program.”
Kloster said Voluntary Action Center does not plan to cease delivery of its cold meal sacks as indicated at a recent City Council meeting.
“After reflecting more on the whole scenario, I just felt that I’m not going to let the process interrupt what VAC is all about,” Kloster said. “Our mission is to feed these people. Regardless of the decision, we are going to proceed. We’re not going to stop the program. We’re going to continue to deliver these meals. We’ll figure out how it gets funded.”
The federal grant dollars in question are administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and meant to support public services as approved by the City Council in January, when the city’s annual action plan was authorized, according to city documents. A vote on how to distribute those dollars locally recently was up for Council approval.
The lateness of this decision put us in a difficult position because if we had at least known what the recommendation was earlier, even though we didn’t know what the decision was, we could’ve made plans to find other funding for the program.”— Nate Kloster, Voluntary Action Center CEO
The four organizations that received funding for the year include Children’s Learning Center, Elder Care Services, Hope Haven and Safe Passage. All grant sub-recipients were required to satisfy HUD eligibility guidelines, address a national objective and are consistent with local objectives outlined in the city’s 2020-24 five-year consolidated plan, according to city documents.
City Manager Bill Nicklas said he believes the city’s grant committee made the right call.
“I’m satisfied that this was a fair process,” Nicklas said. “It was an open process, it was a thorough process. We would be very happy and welcome a more pointed and focused application from VAC next year.”
However, Perkins called into question the manner in which the city handled communications with Voluntary Action Center about the impending cut to its funding.
“Was there any dialogue at all with them on the thought that they were going to be eliminated from funding?” Perkins asked. “I understand the reduction, but when there’s history and when they request something and get something, and then request something and get nothing and potentially programs are eliminated, I’m curious on the dialogue between VAC and [the city.]”
Jennifer Yochem, the city’s community services coordinator, acknowledged that she had had some communications with the agency before the recent City Council meeting. She said it’s clear that Voluntary Action Center has a need for the funding, but the city wasn’t notified verbally by HUD until Feb. 26 of the aggregate CDBG grant allocation, which is used to fulfill grant award requests.
“It has to be approved by council for the disbursements,” Yochem said. “I can’t just tell somebody they’re getting something and then the council [says,] ‘No, we changed it.’ I want the full approval.”
Kloster said Voluntary Action Center remains committed to ensuring that those in need are supported by the agency’s programs. He also pointed to an annual countywide fundraising day, called Give DeKalb County, organized through the DeKalb County Community Foundation which raises funds for area nonprofits every May.
“I think we’ve got a little bit of reserve funds we’ll fund this thing and hopefully find [donors] that might support us,” Kloster said. “We have Give DeKalb County coming up. Possibly folks if they hear about this could up their game a little bit during that campaign. We have our annual Meals for Moms in May, as well, another fundraising event that we hold. So, we’ve got some opportunities here in a month literally that we’re just going to put out the word and hopefully folks respond.”
Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic questioned how Voluntary Action Center should proceed moving forward with applying for the aid.
“If they fill out the application in a different manner next time, will that affect the decision?” Verbic asked.
Yochem replied, saying it absolutely could make a difference in whether aid is awarded to the agency.
Kloster expressed appreciation for the community’s generous support of Voluntary Action Center over the years.
“I really have no doubt that we’ll find a solution and we’ll just keep moving forward,” Kloster said.