Maple Park man injured in car vs. house crash in Cortland

CORTLAND – A 66-year-old man from Maple Park was hospitalized after he suffered injuries when an SUV he was driving crashed into a Cortland home Saturday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Cortland police responded to reports of a vehicle striking a house around 10:18 a.m. Saturday at East Hummingbird Avenue and Pampas Street in Cortland, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
When police arrived, they found a 2012 Ford SUV had crashed into the garade and west wall of a home. The SUV’s driver, the Maple Park man, was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb for non-life threatening injuries, the release shows.
No one inside the home reported injuries, police said, though the house suffered significant damage.
Police reportedly interviewed witnesses in the area, who told officers the SUV was seen traveling westbound on Cortland Center Road when it left the roadway and drove through the fence of a home at Clover Avenue and Pampas Street, exiting the area on the west side.
The SUV then reportedly continued two blocks south, through multiple yards until it crashed into a house on Hummingbird Avenue, according to the release.
The incident remains under investigation by Cortland police.