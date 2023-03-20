Stabbing at Rochelle Township High School leaves two 17-year-old students injured

ROCHELLE – A 17-year-old Rochelle Township High School student suffered serious injuries Monday after a reported stabbing that also prompted a temporary school lockdown, confirmed the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.
Another student suffered minor injuries, authorities said.
Students were dismissed early Monday following the stabbing incident that district officials said they believe was isolated between the two students.
According to a news release from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, an Ogle County deputy requested an ambulance to the high school following reports of a student who had been stabbed around 9:24 a.m. Monday.
The incident involved two male 17-year-old students. One suffered minor injuries and another suffered significant injuries, authorities said. Ogle County Sheriff Brain VanVickle said authorities haven’t yet identified a motive, though the incident remains under investigation.
“Both students had injuries from knife wounds, and they were both in the extremities,” VanVickle said.
A tourniquet was used on an injury received by the student with serious injuries, VanVickle said.
Both were taken by Rochelle Fire Department paramedics to Rochelle Community Hospital, though the teenager with more serious injures was later flown to a Rockford area hospital, authorities said. His condition wasn’t immediately known Monday afternoon.
Superintendent Jason Harper sent an email to Rochelle School District 212 families that said Rochelle Township High School students were dismissed at 10:30 a.m. Monday because of “an altercation that took place today between two students, and the need for a continued investigation by law enforcement.”
“We understand that this is a frightening time for students, parents, staff, and our community,” Harper wrote in the email. “We will allow for students to see their counselor before exiting the building if they feel they need to talk to someone about the events of the day.”
Harper did not immediately respond to additional requests for comment. Phone calls to Rochelle Deputy Police Chief Terry Inman were also not immediately returned.
Rochelle Township High School, 1401 E. Flagg Road, Rochelle, was immediately placed on lockdown, according to the sheriff’s office, requiring students to stay in classrooms. According to a news release from the district, lockdown protocols included an on-site police school resource officer, school nurse and other personnel until additional law enforcement and paramedics arrived.
All after-school programming was canceled, according to the district.
Police learned that the two teenaged students were involved in the incident, which remains under investigation by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.
No arrests or charges have been announced.
“We understand that this is a frightening time for students, parents, staff, and our community. We will allow for students to see their counselor before exiting the building if they feel they need to talk to someone about the events of the day.”— Jason Harper, Rochelle School District superintendent
Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said Monday afternoon that his office had been working in tandem with the sheriff’s office as more details come to light.
“Once the investigation is complete – it’s ongoing – we’ll review it all and determine what charges, if any, are appropriate,” Rock said. “Once the officers put together all the reports and bring that to me, then I’d be in a better position to answer questions. They’ve been very good about keeping in touch, and we’ve been discussing the case all day.”
No additional details have yet been released about the incident.
In Harper’s email, he detailed steps for early dismissal: Students exited the building under the supervision of law enforcement and were expected to leave campus. Buses were provided for students. Families who planned to pick up students were directed to the back of the building to the designated parent pick up area, the email shows.
“All indications are that this is an isolated situation between two students,” Harper wrote in the email. “No other Rochelle School building is impacted.”
All other District 212 buildings remained in session Monday, according to Harper’s email. Though parents wishing to pick up their student early were accommodated, the email shows.
“RTHS will communicate next steps to parents and the community when more information is known,” Harper wrote.
VanVickle, who resigned from the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education last month after he moved, commended high school staff on their response.
“Everything that we’ve done and put in place and supported to reduce any further threats to kids and staff was implemented right away,” VanVickle said. “Although there was no ongoing threat, I think it really demonstrated the ability to protect the kids.”
This story was updated at 4:15 p.m. March 20, 2023 with additional comment from Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle. An earlier version of this story has since been corrected after Rochelle School District was referred to by an incorrect number. It is Rochelle School District 212.