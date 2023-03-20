Man in his 20s dead after fatal shooting in DeKalb Sunday, police confirm

DeKALB – A man in his 20s is dead after a fatal shooting in DeKalb Sunday afternoon, confirmed DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd Monday.
Byrd said DeKalb police expect to release further information later Monday. The victim has not yet been identified.
Byrd said a suspect was arrested Sunday in relation to the incident.
“There’s no threat to the community, it was an isolated incident between the victim and offender,” Byrd said. “The motive is unknown at this time.”
The shooting was reported around 1:40 p.m. Sunday near the entrance to a property in the 800 block of Russell Road, Byrd said. DeKalb police issued a community-wide police alert around 2 p.m. Sunday asking residents to avoid the area.
The victim was declared deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, Byrd said.
“It’s unfortunate, it’s always unfortunate with someone losing their life no matter what the circumstances are,” Byrd said. “There really isn’t a silver lining in these situations. Law enforcement did their job, DeKalb police were able to make a swift arrest in bringing the offender into custody, and hopefully justice will follow.”
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.