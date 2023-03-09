5 things to do in DeKalb County: Women’s History Month, Sláinte Shindig at Whiskey Acres, Tuba Skinny and more

1. Women’s History Month lineup of events: Ongoing throughout March at Northern Illinois University, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb. Check out the full lineup at calendar.niu.edu/womens-history-month.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

2. Sláinte Shindig at Whiskey Acres: Set for 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Whiskey Acres Distilling Co., 11504 Keslinger Road, DeKalb. Adults 21 and older can join the Sycamore Library and Whiskey Acres for a Celtic celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Free admission. The event offers specialty cocktails, a BOGO (buy one, get one) tour and tasting deal (two tickets for $10), The event also will feature a Dirty Bird 815 food truck and the Milwaukee Celtic bluegrass band Frogwater.

For information, email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org, or visit SlainteShindigSPL.eventbrite.com.

3. Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra pops concert: Set for 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday at Northern Illinois University’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. Music by Richard Strauss, Johann Strauss Jr., Rimsky-Korsakov, Albinoni and Mussorgsky.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

4. Tuba Skinny jazz concert: Set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. Tuba Skinny is a traditional jazz street band from New Orleans, with cornet, clarinet, trombone, tuba, tenor banjo, guitar, frottoir and vocals. Check out tubaskinny.com.

For information, call 815-786-2555, or visit www.sandwichoperahouse.org.

5. STEM Café: Microbrewing – The Science of Beer Flavors: Set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 15 at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway (Route 25) in downtown Aurora. Hosted by Northern Illinois University. Eric Scherzer, the head of quality control at Two Brothers Brewing Company, discusses the history of yeast, how yeast has changed alongside human culture, and why yeasts produce different flavors. He’ll also discuss current genetically engineered yeasts and their flavors. Free admission. Registration is encouraged.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

