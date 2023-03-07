2023 Daily Chronicle Wrestler of the Year: Sycamore’s Zack Crawford

Even though it finished short of his expectations, Zack Crawford said he knows 44 wins, 33 pins, his first career medal at state and a conference title is still a great year.
“It was a big accomplishment to finally get on that podium,” said the Sycamore 160-pound wrestler, who was also named the 2023 Daily Chronicle Wrestler of the Year. “It felt really good to finally have something to prove that all the work I’ve put in, training day in and day out, and finally have something to [show] for it.
“Getting on that podium and taking third place felt really good.”
“I feel like I did pretty good here. I had a few hiccups along the way. I set a few records in Sycamore, which are really good. I know I’m happy I got to spend the last four years in Sycamore.”— Zack Crawford
Although he lost to eventual sixth-place finisher Will Prater, of Montini, in the quarterfinals, Crawford rolled off four straight wins to take third and earn his first medal. He finished the year 44-2 with 33 pins.
For his career, he finished 139-25. Coach Randy Culton said if not for the COVID-shortened 2021 season, Crawford would have had a good chance at setting the school’s all-time win record.
“He had a fantastic year,” Culton said. “I wish things could have ended up a little better, but whenever you end up on a win, a third-place medal, that’s better than no medal at all.”
Culton said he’s been coaching Crawford for almost a decade. Although this was his first year as head coach of the Spartans, he’s been involved with Sycamore’s middle school and youth programs.
And whatever the level, Crawford has always brought maturity and leadership to the team. That was evident this year, Culton said, in the way Crawford mentored young wrestlers, particularly freshman Cooper Bode, who finished a win away from qualifying for state.
“Wrestling is an individual sport, but he strengthens other kids,” Culton said. “You saw the development of Cooper Bode this year. He’s a freshman, undersized at 170, and Zack kept on practicing with him, showed him what he could do and what he couldn’t do. To do that for a freshman as a senior, that leadership was remarkable.”
Crawford was also a three-year starter at linebacker for the Sycamore football team and was an all-area first-team pick this year.
Crawford said he hasn’t finalized plans for college. He’s looking at Augustana, Wartburg and North Central among others. He said he hopes to continue playing football in addition to wrestling.
“People keep telling me it’s going to be really difficult to do, but I don’t see myself as of right now being able to do one without the other,” Crawford said. “I’ve been doing them my whole life, and they’re what make me happy. If I’m able to do both, I will continue to do both.”
Crawford said his success at both sports come from being a multisport athlete, which is also why he hopes to be able to do both at the next level.
“I think wrestling has made me a way better football player,” Crawford said. “Just the physicality and mentality of wrestling really correlates well to football. I guess it could go vice versa. Just constant footwork in football helps my footwork in wrestling. I feel like they go hand in hand. It just makes you a better athlete all around.”
Culton said Crawford has left behind a tremendous legacy at the school.
