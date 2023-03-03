Man allegedly attempted to lure child into car after school; DeKalb police urge caution for parents

DeKALB – DeKalb police are asking parents to be vigilant after a man recently attempted to lure a child into his vehicle after school, authorities said Friday.

A DeKalb District 428 school resource officer reported that a man attempted to lure a child to his vehicle after school last Friday, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department.

The incident reportedly occurred between 3:30 and 4 p.m. near the 800 block of South Eighth Street, police said. Founders Elementary School is nearby at 821 S. Seventh St., DeKalb.

No arrests have been made and no subject publicly identified, police said.

Police are urging parents to help their children understand stranger danger.

“Please also talk to the children in your life about being safe and reporting any suspicious incidents to a trusted adult,” police wrote in a news release.

The department is asking the public for help, and said community members should be on the lookout for a man with a light complexion, glasses and a mustache. Police described the vehicle as a black truck, possibly a pickup truck, with a cap on the back.

Residents who live nearby also are asked to check their security systems or video doorbells for information or footage that might aid police in their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.