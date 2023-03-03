5 things to do in DeKalb County: Genoa Home & Business Expo, feminist perspective literature, Gaelic Storm and more

1. NIU International Guitar Concert Series: Set for 7 p.m. Friday at the NIU Music Building, Recital Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb. The concert features Marija Temo and Kerensa DeMars in classical guitar and flamenco.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

2. Celtic band Gaelic Storm: Set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Concert organizers say country-music folks adore the band’s storytelling, the bluegrass-heads love the instrumentals, Celtic fans love their devotion to tradition, and the rockers simply relish the passion with which they play their instruments. The band was featured in the film “Titanic.”

For information: call 815-758-1215, or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

3. Pride, Prejudice and the Feminist Perspective in Literature: From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb. Everyone is welcome to discuss female characters in different pieces of older and contemporary literature, while enjoying beverages and light snacks, tea party style. Afterwards, guests will play a jeopardy game to celebrate Women’s History Month. The program is intended for adults, with no registration required.

For information, call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, email irise@dkpl.org, or visit dkpl.org.

4. Jeff & Sheri Easter gospel concert: Set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich.

For information, call 815-786-2555, or visit sandwichoperahouse.org.

5. 14th annual Genoa Home & Business Expo: Set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Genoa-Kingston High School, 980 Park Ave., Genoa. The Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce will host this event offering area residents a chance to learn more about local business and organization offerings. The event is free and open to the public.

Participants can speak to area business representatives, healthcare providers, city and school administrators, local lenders and non-profit organizations. The event will also feature the Taste of Genoa offering food from local businesses. Raffle prizes are offered.

For information, visit genoaareachamber.com/chamber-event/home-business-expo/

