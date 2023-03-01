Pickup truck crashes into downtown DeKalb Dunkin’ Donuts

DeKALB – DeKalb police are on the lookout for a person connected to a silver Ford F150 pickup truck which allegedly drove into the downtown DeKalb Dunkin’ Donuts building on East Lincoln Highway.
The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd. No injuries were reported, however, the building sustained damage to its front side.
DeKalb police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 460 E. Lincoln Highway, but when police arrived, the driver of the alleged crash had already fled the area, Byrd said.
Byrd said officers spoke with the coffee shop’s manager, who told police that a silver Ford F150 was parked in a parking space in front of the store when the pickup truck drove forward, striking the side of the building and causing damage.
The side window could be seen boarded up as of Tuesday evening.
Byrd said police found the Ford F150 in the 1100 block of Grove Street, about two minutes from the Dunkin’ Donuts, parked but with no one inside.
Police reported that the vehicle had front end damage and was leaking transmission fluid, which had leaked from the Dunkin’ Donuts to where it was parked on Grove Street.
No arrests have yet been announced.
The store remains open for business.