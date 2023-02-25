DeKalb man dead, another charged with murder after I-88 shooting and high-speed chase: police

DeKALB – A DeKalb man has been charged with murder after he fatally shot another man Thursday night on Interstate 88 between Kane and DeKalb counties before later leading authorities on a high-speed chase that eventually ended Friday morning in DuPage County, police said.
Calvin Hamilton, 40, of DeKalb, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Deaundre Brooks, 34, of DeKalb, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. If convicted, Hamilton could face up to 30 years in prison.
“There’s no danger to the community,” DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd said Friday. “They were known associates, and we’re not looking for anyone else.”
No other injuries were reported, Byrd said.
Byrd said DeKalb police arrested Hamilton early Friday morning, and he was in custody at the DeKalb Police Department for most of the day. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hamilton was headed to the DeKalb County Jail, where he will await a bond hearing in front of a DeKalb County judge, Byrd said.
DeKalb police were notified at 8:46 p.m. Thursday that a man who had been shot in the abdomen was at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, according to the release. Byrd said Brooks drove himself to the hospital.
Brooks was airlifted to a Rockford hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from his wounds, authorities said.
DeKalb police investigating the homicide unearthed more details about the shooting that occurred on I-88 between Route 47 in Kane County and Peace Road headed back to DeKalb. Police named Hamilton as a suspect, according to the release.
Illinois State Police did not report any shooting incidents or interstate closures on I-88 related to the incident, Byrd said.
DeKalb officers saw Hamilton getting into a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 800 block of Ridge Drive in DeKalb at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, police said. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but Hamilton fled, police said.
Hamilton allegedly led police on a high-speed chase east on I-88. He was apprehended around milepost 134 near Midwest Road in DuPage County close to Oak Brook.
Byrd said Kane County Sheriff’s deputies and Illinois State Police assisted. Kane County deputies used stop sticks, which are tools placed in the road meant to deflate tires, Byrd said. State police used a pit maneuver, which forces a vehicle to turn abruptly, knocking it off the road.
Byrd said additional criminal charges are pending against Hamilton, and the homicide investigation remains open.
“It was great teamwork,” Byrd said of the multiagency police response. “It was a unified front when it came to the actual stopping of the offended vehicle. ... We had the subject in custody within hours.”