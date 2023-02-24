5 things to do in DeKalb County: Food drive, Acromusical, ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ and more

1. Northern Rehab Food Drive: Last chance to donate pantry items to go to food pantries throughout DeKalb County through Thursday, Feb. 24 at Northern Rehab Physical Therapy Specialists locations.

Drop off at any Northern Rehab location in DeKalb (Sycamore Road or Lincoln Highway), Genoa or Rochelle, and then enter raffle to win a $25 gift card to Barb City Bagels, Cesaroni’s Cafe & Deli, OpenDoor Coffee or Acres Bistro.

Non-perishable items needed include canned meat (chicken, tuna), pasta, dry goods, canned foods (soups, sauces, fruits or vegetables), rice, beans, applesauce, paper goods, personal care items, cleaning products, or any non-perishable items that have a longer shelf life.

Beneficiaries include Barb Food Mart in DeKalb, Spartan Food Pantry in Sycamore, Genoa Area Food Hub in Genoa and Rochelle Christian Food Pantry in Rochelle.

For more information: Call 815-756-8524, email deb@northernrehabpt.com, or visit northernrehabpt.com.

2. Chicago Sculpture International Juried Member Exhibition: Runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 2 a Northern Illinois University’s Jack Olson Gallery in Jack Arends Visual Arts Building, 330 Gilbert Drive, DeKalb.

The exhibition was curated by Olson Gallery Coordinator Peter Van Ael.

For more information: visit www.niu.edu/olson-gallery.

3. Free screening of “Judas and the Black Messiah”: Set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

The showing of the 2021 drama film that tells the true story of the Black Panther Party in late 1060s Chicago is sponsored by the Northern Illinois University Center for Black Studies.

For more information: Call 815-758-1215, or visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Sycamore Education Foundation Trivia Night: Set for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 at The Regale Center, 124 ½ S. California St., Sycamore.

The benefit’s $35 admission includes registration, drink ticket and appetizer buffet.

Register at sycamoresef.org/trivia-night-registration. For more information call, 815-899-8264, email rachelsauber@sycamoresef.org, or visit sycamoresef.org.

5. World Music Concert: Arcomusical: From 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore. Enjoy a 30-minute concert of berimbau (musical bow), followed by hands-on opportunities to learn more about the unique instrument. The program is for youth, as well as adults. Registration is requested.

For more information call 815-895-2500, email liselu@sycamorelibrary.org, or visit www.sycamorelibrary.org.

