Boys wrestling: Sycamore loses team dual sectional to Geneseo

SYCAMORE – With Geneseo and Sycamore playing some strategic games with their lineups at the start of their Class 2A Sycamore Dual Team Sectional on Tuesday, Gable Carrick ended up facing a tough wrestler at 195 pounds, the type that has given him fits all year.
But Carrick picked up a 2-0 win and helped the Spartans take an early 13-point lead before the Maple Leafs came back for a 44-23 win.
“I thought he did a fantastic job against a really tall, not a superior kid, but a really tall, strong kid where he’s had trouble with those kids before,” Sycamore coach Randy Culton said. “I’m really proud of Gabe.”
The win sends Geneseo to the state tournament, which begins with a quarterfinal dual at 7 p.m. Friday against Brother Rice in Bloomington.
The Spartans’ season ends in the team sectional round for a second straight year.
“We won a regional; we did pretty well in conference,” Carrick said. “We were young this year with some young guys, some inexperience. Our leaders stepped up and helped those guys get better throughout the year. So we’re going to look on to next year with those guys and myself.”
The Spartans had three individual state qualifiers, with all three placing Saturday at the state tournament in Champaign. All three are seniors and will graduate
Culton, finishing off the first year of his second stint as head coach of the team, said he expects a lot of wrestlers to make a leap next year, including Cooper Bode, Michael Olson, Tyler Lockhart and especially Carrick.
“Gable is going to be an intricate part of our team next year,” Culton said. “He’s gonna be a leader. I talked to him yesterday about being a leader. He’s going to be a senior. And this is the first time in I can’t remember how long we don’t have a state placer, even a state qualifier, coming back.”
Carrick was a 2-0 winner at 195 on Tuesday against Landon Shoemaker. He picked up a first-period takedown and made it stand up for the rest of the match.
That gave the Spartans a 14-0 lead after Bode was a 15-0 winner at 170 and Zack Crawford, who took third at state, picked up a pin in 29 seconds.
Lincoln Cooley, who took fifth at state, picked up a 1-0 win after riding out Levi Neumann in the third period for a 17-4 Sycamore lead, but the Spartans didn’t win on the mat again. Gus Cambier, who was third at state, won by forfeit to close the dual meet.
“I actually gave us a slight chance to win, but all the stars had to align right and everything had to come out right,” Culton said. “I felt bad Gus didn’t get a match, but that’s part of the game there.”
Carrick said the back-to-back team sectional berths leave the Spartans in good shape heading into next year.
“Getting to wrestle in a big dual meet like this, regional, Sweet 16 in the state, we need the experience,” Carrick said. “We were here last year, lost to Rock Island. To get back here and get some more experience after the state tournament is always good.”