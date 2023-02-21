Chicago man charged with beating pregnant woman, vehicle theft at Cortland gas station

SYCAMORE – A Chicago man is facing charges after police say he’s accused of beating a pregnant woman and stealing her van at a Cortland gas station, court records show.
Kent Lashawn Brown, 32, of the 700 block of South Cregier Avenue, Chicago, is charged with domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery to a pregnant person, motor vehicle theft, criminal damage to property and endangering the life or health of a child.
If convicted of the most serious charge, aggravated domestic battery, a class 2 felony, Brown could face up to seven years in jail.
Brown is being held in DeKalb County Jail on a $100,000 bond set by Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery Feb. 14. Brown would have to post $10,000 to be released from jail.
According to DeKalb County court records, Cortland police were called to Cortland Mobil Fuel Center, 15 W. Lincoln Highway in Cortland, for a report of a domestic battery on Feb. 12.
When police arrived, they saw a woman with blood on her face who told officers Brown had allegedly taken her children and left in her 2010 Jeep Grand Caravan westbound on Lincoln Highway, records allege.
The woman told police she is pregnant.
Cortland police caught up with Brown who was found turning into Casey’s General Story on Lincoln Highway and Peace Road in DeKalb.
The woman also told police that Brown allegedly strangled her for 10 seconds at her home, kicked her causing her to fall, and struck her in the face, drawing blood. The woman was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital where she was treated for a possible broken nose, court records show.
The woman told police Brown didn’t have her permission to drive her van, records allege.
A witness who is an employee of the Cortland Mobil told police he saw Brown allegedly grab the woman and pull her outside, court records show.
During a Feb. 14 bond hearing, Montgomery appointed attorney Robert Carlson with DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office to represent Brown, who told the court he wasn’t clear on one charge he faces.
“I don’t understand how I had a possession of a stolen motor vehicle,” Brown said. Montgomery advised Brown of the allegations.
Prosecutors had asked for at least $50,000 in bond.
Montgomery said Brown’s $100,000 bond was based on Brown’s prior criminal history, stating Brown has a prior burglary conviction and is on probation. Montgomery said Brown also served six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an aggravated robbery conviction.
Brown was ordered to next appear before Montgomery at 10 a.m. Thursday.