Chicago man charged with beating pregnant woman, vehicle theft at Cortland gas station

Kent Lashawn Brown, 32, of the 700 block of South Cregier Avenue, Chicago, is charged with domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery to a pregnant person, motor vehicle theft, criminal damage to property and endangering the life or health of a child. The charges stem from a Feb. 12, 2023 incident during which Brown allegedly beat a pregnant woman and stole her car at a Cortland gas station, court records show. (Mugshot provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)