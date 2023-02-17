5 things to do in DeKalb County: NIU ‘Cram the Convo’ Alumni Day, ‘Love Over Violence Event’, Winter Star Party and more

1. Safe Passage’s Love Over Violence Event: Set for 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., Sycamore.

Offers appetizers, drinks, dancing and raffle opportunities, proceeds go to support Safe Passage, DeKalb County’s only domestic abuse prevention and and sexual assault crisis center. To purchase tickets visit www.dekalbcountytickets.showare.com. The event is for those 21 and older.

For more information, email nnorris@safepassagedv.org, or visit safepassagedv.org.

2. Winter Star Party: Set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at the Park with Fox Valley Astronomical Society, Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road, Sycamore.

The public is invited to a family-friendly free indoor lecture by Mark Wagner and the rest of the Fox Valley Astronomical Society team to learn about the winter sky over Sycamore and to look through multiple unique styles of telescopes at the stars and planets.

Attendees can enjoy hot cocoa and stay warm while viewing the night sky after the lecture starting at 8 p.m. Those who attend are welcome to bring their own binoculars and/or telescope. Telescopes will also be provided.

Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-star-party-at-the-park-with-fox-valley-astronomical-society-tickets-474246964437.

For more information, call 815-895-2500, email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org, or visit www.sycamorelibrary.org.

3. NIU Alumni Day “Cram the Convo” basketball double header: Starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at Northern Illinois University’s Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Alumni Day will be held between the NIU women’s and men’s basketball games from 2 to 4 p.m. in the South Lobby. The event will and will feature a short program, snacks, hot chocolate and raffles.

Attendees will receive NIU-branded gloves from Northwestern Medicine, according to event organizers.

The women’s game kicks off at 1 p.m., and the men’s begins at 3:30 p.m.

NIU alumni can obtain tickets for $6 which includes both games.

To purchase tickets and RSVP for the Alumni Day Reception, please visit https://www.myniu.com/article.html?aid=2081.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events, or contact Malerie Schumaker, NIU Foundation and Alumni Events assistant director, by emailing mschumaker@niu.edu or calling 815-753-5421.

4. Transformation Through Rhythm benefit concert: Set for 3 to 5 p.m. Sun., Feb. 19 at DeKalb High School Auditorium, 501 W. Dresser Road, DeKalb.

The concert is free and all are welcome.

Donations go to Give DeKalb County Bonus Pool to celebrate the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership’s 10th anniversary of Give DeKalb County, an annual countywide fundraiser that helps support area nonprofits and organizations.

Performing will be Harambee Percussion Ensemble, DeKalb High School Percussion Ensemble, NIU Percussion Ensemble and Arcomusical.

For more information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

5. Adult Open Crafting Night: Set for varied times Wed., Feb. 22 at the Maple Park Public Library, 302 Willow St., Maple Park.

Attendees are invited to come in and work on their own projects. Attendees can use the Silhouette Cameo craft cutting machine, the Cricut heat press or the laminator.

For more information: call 815-827-3362, email mppl@maplepark.lib.il.us or visit mapleparklibrary.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.