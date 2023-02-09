5 things to do in DeKalb County: Black Heritage Month, winter farmers’ market, Galentine’s bracelets and more

1. Black Heritage Month: Celebrate Black Heritage Month at Northern Illinois University, 1425 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb throughout February.

Starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, the NIU Center for Black Studies will host a Spring Open. House and Game night. At 6 p.m. Feb. 15, two hours of free bowling, trivia and other activities will be offered at the Huskie Den. At 9 a.m. Feb. 17, a half-day workshop and networking lunch to offer tips and strategies for overcoming barriers to interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary research will be offered at Liberate Your Research.

For the full February lineup, visit calendar.niu.edu/black-heritage-month.

For information, visit: calendar.niu.edu.

2. UUFD Winter Farmers’ Market: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of DeKalb, 158 N. Fourth St., DeKalb, will host a Winter Farmers’ Market offering artisan crafts, soup, baked goods, a used book sale and live music from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event features humanely raised, hormone-free pork, poultry, lamb, grass-fed beef, organic eggs, sausage and cheese from Hasselmann Family Farm in Mendota, honey from local farms, and artisan craft wares. The event also offers baked goods, soup, other food items and a used book sale. People can gather for soup, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and soda. Live music offered by Dave Kolars and other musicians.

Admission costs $1 for adults and is free for children.

For information, call 815-756-7089, email dcoleman405@gmail.com, or visit uufdekalb.org.

3. Classic Movie Club presents “The Philadelphia Story:” All are invited to attend a showing of the 1940 classic film “The Philadelphia Story” starring Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn and James Stewart. Based on the 1939 Broadway play. The film will play at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St., Sycamore. Popcorn is provided.

For information, call 815-895-2500, email samanthas@sycamorelibrary.org, or visit sycamorelibrary.org.

4. Galentine’s Bracelet Making Night: OpenDoor Coffee, 502 W. Main St., in Genoa will host Jessica from Grove Designs for a Galentine’s-themed bracelet making event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. All supplies will be provided, and makers will be able to choose their own wording on the bracelet.

Each participant will make three different bracelets: A Spun Gold Howlite stone, a 4 mm gold-filled and a cream vinyl bracelet, according to event details. As a bonus, each participant also will make one free Valentine’s Day-inspired pink glass bracelet with pre-selected themed wording. Space is limited. Treats will also be available at OpenDoor.

To sign up for the $37 event, visit eventbrite.com/e/galentines-bracelet-making-night-tickets-502801030417.

5. NIU International Guitar Concert: The show will feature classical guitarist Leonela Alejandro from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday at the Northern Illinois University Music Building, Recital Hall, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For information, visit calendar.niu.edu.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.