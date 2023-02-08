Two small portions of Reston Ponds, Cloverlane subdivisions annexed into city of Sycamore

SYCAMORE – Two small parcels of land, including a portion of the Reston Ponds and Cloverlane subdivisions, were annexed into the city of Sycamore on Monday after a unanimous Sycamore City Council vote.

According to city documents, the two parcels of land were meant to be added to the city but, at some point, had slipped by the wayside.

“It was brought to city staff’s attention by the DeKalb County Mapping Department that certain parcels of land were inadvertently never annexed several years ago,” John Sauter, Sycamore’s director of community development, wrote in an email to City Manager Michael Hall on Feb. 1 recommending city council approval.

One of the two annexed properties sits on a strip of land sandwiched between 219 and 235 East Turner Place in the Reston Ponds subdivision. That parcel backs up to Southeast Elementary School and is owned by Dan Hager and Patricia Hager, who have agreed to the annexation, documents show.

The other parcel sits at the northeast corner of Greenleaf Street and East Cloverlane Drive in the Cloverlane subdivision. Deborah Schelkopf owns this plot of land and, like the Hagers, signed a petition for voluntary annexation, documents show.

Because both properties were surrounded by land already incorporated into Sycamore city limits, they were considered extensions of DeKalb County jurisdiction but technically inside Sycamore for years, officials said.

“I just wanted to say, this is just a cleanup,” Hall said. “So these two parcels, small parcels were not in the city of Sycamore. We went to both the owners of the properties, and they do want to become a part of Sycamore so this is just, again, a cleanup ordinance.”

Because these annexations are considered a cleanup item initiated by the city, none of the property owners will have to pay any fees normally associated with the annexation.