DeKalb man pleads guilty to February 2022 shooting, sentenced to 10 years in prison

SYCAMORE – A DeKalb man pleaded guilty Monday to injuring one person in a February 2022 shooting and in return was sentenced by a DeKalb County judge to 10 years in prison.
Ramon Fisher, 23, of the 1000 block of Crane Drive will have to serve at least 85% of his jail sentence handed down to him by Circuit Court judge Marcy Buick, according to DeKalb County court records.
Fisher pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm, a class X felony, during a Feb. 10, 2022, shooting on DeKalb’s north side.
“The DeKalb police responded swiftly to the scene of the far too familiar report of a shooting,” DeKalb County State’s Attorney Rick Amato said Monday. “Their tireless police work was able to help identify, locate and eventually apprehend this defendant while ensuring that the victim received the immediate medical treatment they needed. It makes absolutely no sense that people in our society continue to settle their differences with such dire and violent means with zero regard for anyone else who may be in the path of their rage.”
Fisher will receive credit for 332 days in the DeKalb County Jail, where he’s been held since his March 11, 2022 arrest for a Feb. 10, 2022 shooting in DeKalb, records show. He was held on a $500,000 bond and would have had to post $50,000 to be released from jail.
About 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022, DeKalb police were called to the 800 block of Pappas Drive for reports of a person who reportedly had been shot.
When police arrived, they found one person who had been shot in the foot. The victim was taken by DeKalb paramedics to an area hospital for treatment.
Prosecutors alleged the shooting was a targeted incident, records show.
According to court records, the victim told police they’d been standing at the entrance to a business in the area when Fisher approached and shot the victim in the foot.
DeKalb County assistant state’s attorney Dan Regna prosecuted the case. Fisher was represented by Chip Criswell of the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office.