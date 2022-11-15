Daily Chronicle 2022 girls basketball preview: Five to watch

DeKalb's Kailey Porter plays defense against Auburn's Zhakyla Evans Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, during their IHSA Class 4A regional game at Harlem High School in Machesney Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Kailey Porter, DeKalb, sr.

Porter was a Daily Chronicle all-area second team last season as a junior. Expect her role in the offense to grow as everything should move through her down in the post. She should be a double-double threat every time out for the Barbs.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Devin Werner shoots a jumper over a coach during a drill Monday, June 27, 2022, in practice at the school. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

Devin Werner, Hinckley-Big Rock, sr.

The 6′1′' forward will be the focal point of the Royals offense as they look to repeat as regional champs. Werner averaged eight points and eight rebounds a game last season in a high-speed attack offense that didn’t fit her skill set. She should be in for a big season on the block.

Oswego High School Shootout Kaneland's Lexi Schueler (3) attempts a contested layup at the Oswego High School Shootout. June 30, 2022. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Lexi Schueler, Kaneland, jr.

Lexi will be the starting point guard for the Knights as they look to run up and down the court in a high-paced attack. She will be a major part of getting the offense going and setting the tone on the defensive end.

Sycamore’s Lexi Carlsen tries to drive past Geneva's Riley Hasegawa during their game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Lexi Carlsen, Sycamore, jr.

Carlsen averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 3.2 assists a game as a sophomore on her way to being named to the Daily Chronicle all-area first team and receiving all-conference honors. She was a captain of the team as a sophomore last year and will play at NIU when her high school career ends.

Sycamore's Evyn Carrier shoots over Geneva's Cassidy Arni during their game Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Evyn Carrier, Sycamore, sr.

Carrier is a four-year varsity player who has piled up the accolades throughout her career. Last year she was Daily Chronicle All-area first team, all-conference, all-sectional, and honorable mention all-state. She averaged 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks a game last season. She’ll play at Western Michigan next year.