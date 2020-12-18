Charges heightened to reckless homicide for Sandwich woman in October 2020 crash that led to death

Britnie K. Arend was initially charged with DUI of drugs after police said her car crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision, but DeKalb County Sheriff's Lt. Jim Burgh told Shaw Media then investigators couldn't identify the category of drugs police said Arend used, citing investigation information would be sent to a lab for testing. (Mark Busch)

A Sandwich woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated DUI causing a death and reckless homicide, following a three-vehicle crash Oct. 13 that killed a Plano man and seriously injured another person.

Britnie K. Arend was initially charged with DUI of drugs after police said her car crossed the center line and caused a head-on collision, but DeKalb County Sheriff’s Lt. Jim Burgh told Shaw Media that investigators then couldn’t identify the category of drugs police said Arend used, citing investigation information would be sent to a lab for testing.

Arend was arrested at her Sandwich residence on the 300 block of West First Street, and she was initially held at the DeKalb County Jail on $200,000 bond, needing $20,000 for release, issued Wednesday with the warrant for her arrest by DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Pedersen.

The charges include 19 counts of aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide, both felonies, with a sentencing range of three to seven years if convicted.

On Thursday, Arend appeared before DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Robbin Stuckert, who released her on a $10,000 recognizance bond.

Prosecutors said they conducted a blood toxicology analysis of Arend’s blood through a warrant since the time of the fatal crash, and found several controlled substances were in her system on the day of the crash.

DeKalb County Assistant State’s Attorney Alesandra Friend asked that Arend’s bond remain at $200,000.

“There were three known substances in the defendant’s urine at the time of the initial charge [in October],” Friend said. “But new information shows seven controlled substances that were in the defendant’s blood as well as further investigation into the crash.”

Friend said the toxicology report showed at the time of the crash that Arend had ketamine, amphetamine, methadone, alprazolam and diazepam, among others, in her blood.

Prosecutors said Arend told police the drugs were prescribed by her physician, and the police investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

According to the initial accident report, Arend was driving south on East Sandwich Road, south of Chicago Road in Sandwich, and crossed the center line into the northbound lane, sidesweeping a rental box truck driven by Christopher K. Jason, 36, of Sandwich. The vehicle driven by Arend continued into the northbound lane, striking another vehicle driven by Gary J. Schmidt, the Plano man who died, head on.

Jason and passenger Ricardo Ramos-Moctezuma, 30, of Aurora, in the box truck were treated and released on scene by Sandwich Fire Protection District officials. Arend was flown from the scene to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Arend is set to appear for a virtual status hearing in front of Stuckert Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.