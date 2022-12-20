Illinois over 1,800 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time since February

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday 2,501 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,825 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Feb. 12. Of those, 211 were in intensive care units, and 68 were on ventilators.

For Monday, the state administered 12,791 vaccines.

Case rate per 100,000: 25.7 (down 0.9 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 18%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 171 (up 4 from Monday, highest since February 12)

Weekly deaths reported: 82

Illinois has seen 3,941,715 total cases of the virus, and 35,663 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 15.6 11 0 1 Chicago 22.8 17 27 11 DeKalb 40.6 20 2 2 DuPage 26.9 26 13 5 Grundy 24.1 11 0 0 Kane 24.4 26 6 1 Kendall 26.6 11 1 2 Lake 25.1 17 10 4 La Salle 23.1 11 1 0 Lee 48.4 20 0 0 Ogle 32.8 20 0 0 McHenry 22.6 17 6 1 Suburban

Cook 24.8 18 37 16 Whiteside 27.5 20 0 0 Will 23.8 21 10 4

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,333,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,633,080 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,410,446 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.01% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,943,773 (75%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,897,728 (83%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,839,261 (79.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,672,987 (88%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,860,078 (91%)

At Least 1 Dose: 2,010,161 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.31%

Suburban Cook: 73.58%

Lake: 71.50%

McHenry: 66.71%

DuPage: 76.34%

Kane: 67.09%

Will: 67.45%

Kendall: 70.67%

La Salle: 58.89%

Grundy: 58.32%

DeKalb: 56.96%

Ogle: 57.39%

Lee: 59.06%

Whiteside: 52.05%

Bureau: 57.12%