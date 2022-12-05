New Illinois COVID-19 hospital admissions reach mid-February levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 9,593 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,505 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 163 were in intensive care units, and 55 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 45,783 vaccines.
Case rate per 100,000: 26.6 (up 3.6 from Friday’s update)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 153 (up 8 from Friday’s update, highest since February 13)
Weekly deaths reported: 57
Illinois has seen 3,892,893 total cases of the virus, and 35,506 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|32
|16
|0
|0
|Chicago
|23
|19
|26
|7
|DeKalb
|31.6
|7.9
|1
|1
|DuPage
|23.6
|24
|14
|2
|Grundy
|24.1
|16
|0
|1
|Kane
|24.3
|24
|6
|0
|Kendall
|22.7
|16
|1
|0
|Lake
|27.5
|16
|7
|1
|La Salle
|27.4
|16
|1
|2
|Lee
|24.2
|7.9
|1
|1
|Ogle
|30
|7.9
|0
|1
|McHenry
|24.9
|16
|6
|3
|Suburban
Cook
|25.4
|15
|36
|6
|Whiteside
|21.1
|7.9
|1
|0
|Will
|23.4
|23
|7
|6
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,855,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,438,989 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,407,978 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.99% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,939,399 (75%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,895,582 (83%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,492,371 (78.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,390,809 (86.6%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,836,755 (79.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,672,310 (88%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,859,572 (91%)
At Least 1 Dose: 2,010,346 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.44%
Suburban Cook: 73.31%
Lake: 71.52%
McHenry: 66.70%
DuPage: 76.41%
Kane: 67.14%
Will: 67.50%
Kendall: 70.64%
La Salle: 58.91%
Grundy: 58.31%
DeKalb: 56.99%
Ogle: 57.40%
Lee: 59.31%
Whiteside: 52.20%
Bureau: 57.19%