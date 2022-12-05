December 05, 2022
New Illinois COVID-19 hospital admissions reach mid-February levels

By John Sahly
File image: A pedestrian wearing a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus walks in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 9,593 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,505 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 163 were in intensive care units, and 55 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 45,783 vaccines.

Case rate per 100,000: 26.6 (up 3.6 from Friday’s update)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 17%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 153 (up 8 from Friday’s update, highest since February 13)

Weekly deaths reported: 57

Illinois has seen 3,892,893 total cases of the virus, and 35,506 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau321600
Chicago2319267
DeKalb31.67.911
DuPage23.624142
Grundy24.11601
Kane24.32460
Kendall22.71610
Lake27.51671
La Salle27.41612
Lee24.27.911
Ogle307.901
McHenry24.91663
Suburban
Cook		25.415366
Whiteside21.17.910
Will23.42376

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,855,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,438,989 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,407,978 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.99% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,939,399 (75%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,895,582 (83%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,492,371 (78.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,390,809 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,836,755 (79.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,672,310 (88%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,859,572 (91%)

At Least 1 Dose: 2,010,346 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.44%

Suburban Cook: 73.31%

Lake: 71.52%

McHenry: 66.70%

DuPage: 76.41%

Kane: 67.14%

Will: 67.50%

Kendall: 70.64%

La Salle: 58.91%

Grundy: 58.31%

DeKalb: 56.99%

Ogle: 57.40%

Lee: 59.31%

Whiteside: 52.20%

Bureau: 57.19%

