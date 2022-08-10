Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate continues to drop; ICU patients rise

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,198 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,477 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 188 were in intensive care units, the most since February 25, and 57 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 11,740 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 30.7 (down 2.1 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 138 (up 1 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,611,415 total cases of the virus, and 34,498 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 26.4 21 1 1 Chicago 26.5 15 28 11 DeKalb 31.1 13 1 0 DuPage 34.3 24 12 3 Grundy 23 21 0 0 Kane 30.8 24 6 0 Kendall 37.5 21 1 0 Lake 31 20 8 1 La Salle 32.8 21 1 0 Lee 34.2 13 1 0 Ogle 31.1 13 0 0 McHenry 26.2 20 2 2 Suburban

Cook 28.2 19 29 13 Whiteside 39.8 13 1 2 Will 30.2 19 7 0

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,995,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,094,331 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,332,874 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.40% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,774,880 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,697,246 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,347,326 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,212,639 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,702,281 (78.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,506,171 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,828,830 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,734 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.12%

Suburban Cook: 72.94%

Lake: 70.51%

McHenry: 65.99%

DuPage: 75.68%

Kane: 66.61%

Will: 66.90%

Kendall: 69.47%

La Salle: 58.50%

Grundy: 57.89%

DeKalb: 56.74%

Ogle: 57.10%

Lee: 59.01%

Whiteside: 51.99%

Bureau: 56.89%