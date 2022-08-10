August 10, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate continues to drop; ICU patients rise

State’s case rate goes down to 30.7 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 3,198 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths Wednesday.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 1,477 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 188 were in intensive care units, the most since February 25, and 57 were on ventilators.

For Tuesday, the state administered 11,740 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 30.7 (down 2.1 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 138 (up 1 from Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 59

Illinois has seen 3,611,415 total cases of the virus, and 34,498 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau26.42111
Chicago26.5152811
DeKalb31.11310
DuPage34.324123
Grundy232100
Kane30.82460
Kendall37.52110
Lake312081
La Salle32.82110
Lee34.21310
Ogle31.11300
McHenry26.22022
Suburban
Cook		28.2192913
Whiteside39.81312
Will30.21970

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,995,875 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,094,331 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,332,874 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.40% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,774,880 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,697,246 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,347,326 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,212,639 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,702,281 (78.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,506,171 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,828,830 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,734 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.12%

Suburban Cook: 72.94%

Lake: 70.51%

McHenry: 65.99%

DuPage: 75.68%

Kane: 66.61%

Will: 66.90%

Kendall: 69.47%

La Salle: 58.50%

Grundy: 57.89%

DeKalb: 56.74%

Ogle: 57.10%

Lee: 59.01%

Whiteside: 51.99%

Bureau: 56.89%

