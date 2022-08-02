August 02, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois COVID-19 deaths near historic lows

State’s case rate goes down to 34.7 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are seen at a temporary clinic in Exeter, N.H. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized another booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people age 50 and up, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (Charles Krupa/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,096 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and zero additional deaths Tuesday. Illinois is now averaging five COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week. That average has only been lower on two days since April 2020. The state got down to a seven-day average of four COVID-19 deaths per day on July 28, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,450 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 162 were in intensive care units and 52 were on ventilators.

For Monday, the state administered 9,392 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 34.7 (down 0.2 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 133 (up four from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,578,991 total cases of the virus, and 34,363 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau34.62300
Chicago30.2142512
DeKalb35.12310
DuPage35.725111
Grundy28.32300
Kane342550
Kendall41.12310
Lake36.51963
La Salle32.92300
Lee50.12310
McHenry32.61950
Ogle38.42301
Suburban
Cook		34.420299
Whiteside42.42310
Will33.62263

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,789,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,018,923 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,326,295 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.35% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.06%

Suburban Cook: 72.88%

Lake: 70.45%

McHenry: 65.95%

DuPage: 75.63%

Kane: 66.56%

Will: 66.85%

Kendall: 69.42%

La Salle: 58.46%

Grundy: 57.85%

DeKalb: 56.72%

Ogle: 57.05%

Lee: 58.96%

Whiteside: 51.96%

Bureau: 56.84%

