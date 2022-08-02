Illinois COVID-19 deaths near historic lows

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 5,096 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and zero additional deaths Tuesday. Illinois is now averaging five COVID-19 deaths per day over the past week. That average has only been lower on two days since April 2020. The state got down to a seven-day average of four COVID-19 deaths per day on July 28, 2021 and May 31, 2022.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,450 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 162 were in intensive care units and 52 were on ventilators.
For Monday, the state administered 9,392 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 34.7 (down 0.2 from Monday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 133 (up four from Monday)
Weekly deaths reported: 48
Illinois has seen 3,578,991 total cases of the virus, and 34,363 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|34.6
|23
|0
|0
|Chicago
|30.2
|14
|25
|12
|DeKalb
|35.1
|23
|1
|0
|DuPage
|35.7
|25
|11
|1
|Grundy
|28.3
|23
|0
|0
|Kane
|34
|25
|5
|0
|Kendall
|41.1
|23
|1
|0
|Lake
|36.5
|19
|6
|3
|La Salle
|32.9
|23
|0
|0
|Lee
|50.1
|23
|1
|0
|McHenry
|32.6
|19
|5
|0
|Ogle
|38.4
|23
|0
|1
|Suburban
Cook
|34.4
|20
|29
|9
|Whiteside
|42.4
|23
|1
|0
|Will
|33.6
|22
|6
|3
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 28,789,775 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,018,923 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,326,295 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.35% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,770,803 (73.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,690,988 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,344,607 (77%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,209,070 (85%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,700,489 (78.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,503,679 (86.3%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,827,955 (89.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,975,848 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.06%
Suburban Cook: 72.88%
Lake: 70.45%
McHenry: 65.95%
DuPage: 75.63%
Kane: 66.56%
Will: 66.85%
Kendall: 69.42%
La Salle: 58.46%
Grundy: 57.85%
DeKalb: 56.72%
Ogle: 57.05%
Lee: 58.96%
Whiteside: 51.96%
Bureau: 56.84%